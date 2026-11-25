Apple TV holds exclusive streaming rights to the Peanuts holiday catalog through 2030. This article details the release schedule for A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving, Snoopy Presents, and other classics.

Apple TV has confirmed that A Charlie Brown Christmas will be available to non-subscribers for a free viewing weekend on December 12th and 13th. This strategic release window allows millions of households without a subscription to access the franchise's most iconic holiday special. The move balances commercial exclusivity with broad cultural accessibility during the peak winter season. Charles M. Schulz's beloved characters continue to dominate streaming platforms, ensuring their legacy reaches new generations of viewers.

The broader Peanuts catalog remains exclusively streamed on Apple TV under a deal secured in 2020 and extended through 2030. This long-term agreement guarantees that families can access the complete library of classic television specials throughout the year. The platform holds the digital rights to every episode, from the original 1965 debut to recent additions like Snoopy Presents: 12 Days of Snoopy. These rights ensure high-quality distribution without traditional broadcast interruptions or commercial breaks.

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A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving stands as another cornerstone of this seasonal programming lineup. The special centers on Charlie Brown hosting a dinner with only health food items after failing to afford a turkey. His friends contribute un-popped popcorn, pretzels, dried fruits, and chocolate-dipped animal crackers to the meal. This unconventional feast highlights themes of friendship and gratitude over material wealth. The episode lacks a traditional musical score, relying instead on dialogue and sound effects to convey its emotional depth.

Linus van Pelt delivers a poignant monologue about the religious origins of Thanksgiving within the special. This moment provides a serious counterpoint to the humorous interactions at the dinner table. The episode concludes with the friends enjoying their simple meal together, reinforcing the show's enduring appeal. Its status as a must-watch for fans is underscored by consistent rewatching across multiple decades. The special maintains a modest but loyal audience rating on review aggregators.

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The historical context of these broadcasts reveals their deep integration into American television culture. Each original special runs approximately twenty-five minutes, maintaining a consistent format since the CBS era. The entries premiered on CBS between 1965 and 1986, creating shared family traditions that persist today. Critics and audiences continue to rank these episodes based on critical reception and viewer nostalgia. Platforms like IMDb provide user ratings that reflect their lasting impact on popular media.

Snoopy Presents: 12 Days of Snoopy represents a fresh expansion of the brand beyond classic animated stories. Premiering on November 13th, this new special features musical performances by artists Laufey and John Legend. It brings contemporary content to the streaming service earlier in the holiday season. This addition complements the existing library and attracts younger audiences familiar with modern music collaborations. The blend of vintage animation and current talent keeps the franchise relevant in a changing media landscape.

Other notable entries include It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown, which marked its sixtieth anniversary recently. Linus waits in a pumpkin patch for a mythical figure while Sally joins him and misses a party. The special features Snoopy's Flying Ace sequence and a bag of rocks from trick-or-treating. Another staple is Be My Valentine, Charlie Brown, where Linus suffers heartbreak over his teacher Miss Othmar. Children across the country sent valentines to Charlie Brown after its initial broadcast. These stories remain integral to the holiday calendar for over sixty years.

A Charlie Brown Christmas itself revolutionized children's programming with its jazz score and lack of laugh track. CBS executives were initially worried about these artistic choices, but they became defining features of the show. Vince Guaraldi's music became as famous as the special itself, with tracks like Christmastime Is Here becoming classics. The scrawny tree decorated by the gang symbolizes finding beauty in imperfection. This narrative resonates deeply with viewers who appreciate its subtle humor and emotional sincerity.

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For non-subscribers, the free weekends serve as a controlled introduction to the franchise's cultural significance. This approach ensures that the Peanuts specials remain part of the broader public conversation. As the streaming landscape evolves, Apple TV's hold on these rights guarantees continued relevance. The characters will remain central to holiday entertainment for years to come. Their legacy is maintained through modern distribution channels that prioritize accessibility and quality.