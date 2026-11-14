Peanuts Gets Two Holiday Items From Swiss Miss​ & Duncan Hines

Swiss Miss​ and Duncan Hines have partnered with Peanuts to bring a few new items to the holiday table, including some new baked goods

Swiss Miss​ and Duncan Hines have partnered with Peanuts to bring a few new items to the holiday table, including some new baked goods Peanuts teams with Swiss Miss and Duncan Hines for limited-edition holiday cocoa, baking mixes, and giftable treats.

Seasonal Peanuts desserts include a Great Pumpkin Bundt cake, Snoopy winter cupcakes, and Lucy-inspired snowball cookies. Sirius Dice has a new item specifically for Magic: The Gathering players with their new Mox Spindowns, one of which debuted at MagicCon: Atlanta. As part of its promotion for TwitchCon 2026 in San Diego, Southwest Airlines invited multiple Twitch streamers to play a tournament in the air.

Also read Miss Manners: How to keep the peace when holidays bring out hot tempers

Flipz has teamed up with Elf on the Shelf once again to bring back the Sugar Cookie Covered Pretzels limited-time flavor. Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Pie in The Daily LITG, 14th November, 2026 Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Pie was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again.

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