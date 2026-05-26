Peanuts Cartoons: A Patron Saint of Insomniacs

Charles Schulz created Peanuts for 50 years, using Charlie Brown to depict anxiety and insomnia. The strips depicted him worrying about existential questions, but it never ended well."Try shuffleboard." was the advice he received one night.

These Peanuts cartoons prove Charlie Brown is pop culture's patron saint of insomniacs. Peanuts ran for 50 years, and in that half-century, creator Charles Schulz cultivated many iconic recurring bits.

One of the funniest was the refrain of Charlie Brown agonizing at night, unable to fall asleep. Most of these comics started out the same way.

"Sometimes I lie awake at night," Charlie Brown would opine, before explaining what particular dread was keeping him up this time. And usually, Charlie Brown would get an unexpected response, courtesy of a"voice" that"comes to out of the dark," usually to offer a frank, but frankly unhelpful answer to his questions about life, the universe, and everything. These rank high among Peanuts' best cartoons, and they're also the Peanuts strips that will make readers relate to Charlie Brown the most.





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