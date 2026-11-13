Peanut Parade. Here’s what you need to know.

A return to an old favorite route and a change in policy highlights this year's event.

DOTHAN, Ala. -The National Peanut Parade begins at 9:30 a.m., with preliminary entries starting at 9. The route runs from East Main Street near Liddon Furniture to Park Avenue at West Main Street.

Organizers expect 100 or more entries. This year, participants may throw items from floats if they follow safety protocols. VIP review seating will be near The Forum, just west of the courthouse. The route will close to traffic one hour before the parade begins.

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The intersection of Main and Oates streets will close five minutes before the start, police said. After the parade, the section from Park and Main streets to Woodland Drive will remain closed while participants disband. There are a few parking lots along the parade route, some available for a fee. Bring a jacket.

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The coolest temperatures of the season will occur Saturday morning, with temperatures dipping into the 30’s early Saturday, then warming to the 40’s and 50’s during the parade. Winds gusting up to 20 miles-per-hour will make it feel colder. WTVY will televise the parade starting at 9:30 a.m. and stream it on the WTVY News4 app for phones and streaming devices.

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