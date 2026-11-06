Peanut Festival rides get 3 inspections while Alabama’s law has no enforcer

Reithoffer Shows, the company that operates the midway rides at the Peanut Festival, said every ride goes through three levels of inspection before the festival opens Friday.

DOTHAN, Ala. - Reithoffer Shows, the company that operates the midway rides at the Peanut Festival, said every ride goes through three levels of inspection before the festival opens Friday.

Gates open at 4 p.m. Friday. Richard Reithoffer, general manager of Reithoffer Shows Blue Unit, said portable rides must be inspected by a third party each time they are brought in from a different location.

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“A lot of people don’t realize that every time we bring portable rides in from a different location, we have to go through a third-party inspection,” Reithoffer said. One inspection belongs to an independent oversight group. Reithoffer Shows workers also train with a national oversight group to become in-house ride inspectors. The ride operators make up the third level.

“I think if you’re with a reputable event and reputable company, that you’re actually getting a more thorough inspection on portable rides than you would at other places in the country,” Reithoffer said. David Bertozzi, president of NAARSO, said ride rules can change from state to state. NAARSO trains Reithoffer Shows workers.

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“Alabama is a state that really, it doesn’t have an inspection. So those guys have to be extra thorough to do their own equipment,” Bertozzi said. The Alabama Legislature passed a law a few years ago calling for mandatory inspections but never appointed an enforcing agency. A rider died last month at Six Flags in Atlanta.

There have been no serious injuries related to a malfunctioning ride at the Peanut Festival. Bertozzi said ride operators shut down a ride if there is a concern about it.

“You know, if there’s a concern about a particular ride, as much as you know, you’re going to lose money if you shut it down. But the bottom line is, if it’s not safe, it’s not safe and get shut down,” Bertozzi said. Download the WTVY News4 app to get alerts and stories the moment they are published. Available for FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!