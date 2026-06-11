Peaky Blinders Sequel Expands Cast and Sets Post-WWII Stage in Birmingham

The upcoming Peaky Blinders sequel series adds high-profile actors including Conleth Hill and returns to the streets of Birmingham a decade after the second World War.

The legendary world of Peaky Blinders is officially expanding with the announcement of a highly anticipated sequel series that promises to delve deeper into the gritty underworld of Birmingham.

This new iteration of the franchise is set to take place a full decade after the conclusion of World War II, offering a fresh perspective on a city struggling to rebuild itself from the ruins of global conflict. As the smoke clears from the battlefield, a new era of urban warfare emerges, where rival gangs fight for dominance and control over the rebuilding efforts of the industrial heartland.

The series aims to capture the tension of the post-war era, blending political instability with the raw brutality of street-level crime, ensuring that the spirit of the original show remains intact while evolving the narrative for a new generation of viewers. Adding significant weight to the production is a star-studded ensemble of new cast members, bringing in talent from some of the most acclaimed series in recent history.

Conleth Hill, widely recognized for his calculating portrayal of Lord Varys in the Game of Thrones saga, has joined the cast in a pivotal role as Clemmy Keeler. Hill is slated to play the fierce patriarch of the Keeler gangster family, a group that is destined to become the primary rivals to the Peaky Blinders.

Joining him is Cal O’Driscoll, who will take on the role of Clemmy’s son, Aidan Keeler, suggesting a familial dynasty that will challenge the established order of the city. Furthermore, Daniel Monks, who also shares a connection to the Game of Thrones universe through his role in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, will portray Detective Inspector Bell, adding a layer of law enforcement tension to the gangland conflicts.

Other new additions include Samuel Bottomley, Arturo Muselli, Eugene Collins, and Lucie Shorthouse, all of whom are expected to flesh out the complex social tapestry of 1950s Birmingham. While new faces are arriving, the sequel will also welcome back several fan-favorite characters to provide continuity and emotional depth. Ned Dennehy and Packy Lee are confirmed to reprise their roles as Charlie Strong and Johnny Dogs, respectively, ensuring that the legacy of the original gang is felt throughout the new storyline.

The production scale of this project is ambitious, with the series currently being filmed at Digbeth Loc. Studios in Birmingham, maintaining the authentic geographical roots of the story. Behind the scenes, the project is a collaboration between Banijay U.K. companies Kudos and Garrison Drama. The directorial duties are shared between Mike Barker and Anna Zackrisson, while Tim Whitby manages production.

In a move that guarantees a level of creative quality and continuity, Cillian Murphy is serving as an executive producer, ensuring that the essence of the franchise is preserved even as the story moves forward. In terms of structure and distribution, the sequel is planned to consist of at least two six-episode seasons, providing ample room for complex character arcs and intricate plot development.

This commitment to a multi-season run suggests that the creators have a long-term vision for this new chapter of the Birmingham chronicles. For audiences in the United Kingdom, the series will be available through BBC iPlayer and BBC One, while global viewers will once again be able to stream the action on Netflix. This international partnership underscores the massive global appeal of the Peaky Blinders brand.

Creator Steven Knight has shared promising updates regarding the release and the direction of the show, confirming that the franchise is preparing for a bold next chapter that will challenge everything the audience knows about the power struggles in the West Midlands. As the production progresses, the anticipation continues to grow for a series that promises to combine high-stakes drama with the meticulously crafted period detail that made the original show a worldwide phenomenon





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