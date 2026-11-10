Peak Design's Expanded Rolling Luggage Series 'Rethinks' Hardshell Suitcases

Peak Design has expanded its luggage line with the Roller Lite series, featuring a carbon fiber trolley system and lightweight construction.

, which appears to be a play on the design’s ability to retain hardshell exteriors but with lighter construction than what the style is known for.

The company says that the Roller Lite series delivers a more streamlined approach to premium luggage without sacrificing the performance that has become a defining feature of the original Roller Pro. While expensive, that suitcase is one of the best rolling carry-on luggage optionshas ever tested, easily becoming a top recommendation for a traveling photographer’s carry-on luggage. The Roller Lite series is, as is typical of Peak Design, built from the ground up without relying on off-the-shelf parts and components.

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Peak Design says the heart of the hardshell series is its proprietary carbon fiber SlimDrive trolley system, which the company says is lighter and significantly stiffer than conventional aluminum systems. The bags also have what Peak Design characterizes as an ultra-slim profile that maximizes usable packing space.

The new rollers also retain the custom smooth-glide casters and low-profile handles found on the Roller Pro, and Peak Design adds that the “thoughtfully designed interior” reduces bulk while improving the experience of packing, lifting, and rolling each suitcase. The interior of the cases is lined with felt and uses the Cord Hook retention system found in Peak’s other bags, including the Roller Pro. It also has a color-matched TSA lock.

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The company says that these bags were built for years of travel and feature user-replaceable components in the case of damage or wear. This will allow the bag to be repaired rather than needing to be replaced.

Additionally, every model is backed by Peak Design’s lifetime guarantee.

“With Roller Pro, we reimagined what a suitcase could do and how it could feel. But let’s face it, not everyone needs a suitcase that does quite so much,” Peak Design Founder and CEO Peter Dering says.

“So with Roller Lite, we took all those hard-won innovations and packed them into something lighter, roomier, and refreshingly simple. But simple doesn’t mean basic. We obsessed over every little detail, from how it rolls to how it feels in your hand. Because when all those little things feel better, travel feels better, too.

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”comes in three sizes: Carry-On , Carry-On+ , and the Trunk . The Carry-On is, as the name suggests, sized to fit cabin baggage requirements of most international airlines. It can expand to 45L. The Carry-On+ is slightly larger and designed primarily for US travelers and those who want more packing flexibility.

It expands to 50L. The Trunk is meant for longer trips, heavier loads, and travelers who need serious packing capacity. The three options cost $450, $470, and $550, respectively.