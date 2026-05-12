Peacocks Terrorise Italian Seaside Village, Dividing Residents

In Punta Marina, Italy, a growing population of wild peacocks has created chaos, damaging property and disrupting daily life. Residents are divided over whether to relocate the birds or learn to coexist with them.

In the charming seaside village of Punta Marina on Italy 's Adriatic coast, a sudden surge in the wild peacock population has turned daily life into a battleground of chaos and divided opinions.

What was once a peaceful hamlet known for its Blue Flag beach is now beleaguered by these striking but troublesome birds, whose numbers have grown from a few to an estimated 120 in recent years. Residents are constantly plagued by aggressive peacocks that disrupt sleep with their loud mating calls, create traffic hazards, and damage property.

The birds, revered in nearby Ravenna’s mosaics as symbols of immortality, have descended onto rooftops, gardens, and even cars, leaving behind not just their vibrant plumage but also trails of 'ice-cream-like excrement,' much to the frustration of locals. Nonetheless, opinions on how to deal with the issue are deeply split.

Marco Manzoli, an 81-year-old retired bus driver, likens the peacocks to 'delinquents' who dirty the streets and scratch cars, while other residents, like Claudio Ianiero, a 64-year-old pastry chef, argue that they should be embraced as part of the village's unique charm. Ianiero points out that the peacocks originally nested in the pine forest behind Punta Marina but migrated to gardens for protection from predators.

While he agrees that their numbers have swelled beyond control, he believes they bring a touch of magic to the town, enough for him to even bake peacock-shaped biscuits as part of his culinary repertoire. Yet, others, like 57-year-old supermarket cashier Mara Capasso, are demanding more decisive action. Capasso argues that the birds should be relocated to forests to restore peace and quiet.

She describes a divided town, with debates erupting over whether the peacocks are a blessing or a curse. Ravenna city council has attempted various strategies to address the situation, including relocation efforts in 2022 that failed due to backlash from animal rights groups.

Though some residents, such as 50-year-old Emanuele Crescentini, have taken it upon themselves to act as peacock 'rangers' to protect the animals from angry locals, the council has also launched a 2024 awareness campaign to teach residents how to coexist peacefully with the birds. The hope is that, with time, Punta Marina can strike a balance between human comfort and preserving these magnificent yet chaotic creatures





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Wild Peacocks Punta Marina Italy Residents Divided Animal Conflict

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