Peacocks Roaming Italian Seaside Village: A Turmoil or a Unique Attraction?

A group of wild peacocks has taken over the Italian seaside village of Punta Marina, causing travel chaos and terrorizing locals. The booming population, estimated at 120, is causing major issues and divides residents, but a pastry chef and a 'peacock ranger' showing solidarity to the birds suggest a unique attraction. The Ravenna city council has also tried several strategies, although opposition from animal rights groups has hindered their effectiveness.

Residents in an Italian seaside village are being terrorized by dozens of wild peacocks looking for love, causing travel chaos and damage to cars. The local council has attempted several strategies to manage the population but has faced opposition from animal rights groups in the past.

A group of peacocks on a road in the village has divided locals, with some believing they should be left alone and others thinking they should be moved elsewhere. A 64-year-old pastry chef said locals have lived peacefully with them for years, while a 57-year-old supermarket cashier mentioned neighbors being woken up by mating calls. A resident acting as a 'peacock ranger' walks the streets to protect the birds from locals.

The Ravenna city council has turned to adoption offers from all over Italy to manage the population





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Italian Seaside Village Wild Peacocks Travel Chaos Car Damage Local Council Adoption Offers Peacock Ranger Unique Attraction

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