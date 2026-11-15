Peacock Updates: Alien Romulus, The Traitors, and New Releases

Peacock adds Alien Romulus and The Traitors New Blood finale on November 21. Watch You Won't Be Alone, Nelly & Ashanti Season 2, and more streaming updates.

Peacock is set to expand its streaming library with a major lineup of films and reality television premieres arriving in late November. The most anticipated addition is the sci-fi horror feature Alien: Romulus, which will become available to stream starting on November 21. This release marks a significant addition to the platform's catalog, drawing in fans of the long-running franchise and horror enthusiasts looking for their next binge-worthy title. Alongside the blockbuster film, the platform is introducing new seasons of popular reality shows and original series to keep viewers engaged during the holiday season.

Alien Romulus Plot and Cast Details

The narrative of Alien: Romulus unfolds in the year 2142, positioned chronologically between the events of the original Alien film from 1979 and Aliens from 1986. The story centers on Rain Carradine, a character portrayed by Cailee Spaeny, who works as a miner on the harsh industrial world of Jackson's Star. Feeling trapped by her difficult life and heavy debt, she partners with Tyler, played by Archie Renaux, to seek a better future. They are joined by a team consisting of Kay, played by Isabela Merced, Bjorn, played by Spike Fearn, and Navarro, played by Aileen Wu.

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The group boards a deserted Weyland-Yutani station known as Renaissance, which is divided into two distinct sections named Romulus and Remus. Their primary objective is to locate and claim frozen cryostasis chambers that will support a nine-year journey to the habitable world of Yvaga. This mission takes them deep into the station's unknown depths, where they encounter the terrifying legacy of the corporation and the extraterrestrial threats that inhabit it. The film brings back the tension and dread that defined the earlier installments in the series.

Reality TV Finale and Australian Premiere

November 20 brings a double feature of reality television to Peacock, catering to fans of competitive strategy games. The Traitors: New Blood Season 5 Finale airs on this date, marking the conclusion of a historic civilian-only season hosted by Alan Cumming. The final round takes place at Ardross Castle, where eight players remain in the competition. Among the finalists are Traitors Katie Fites and Shane Beatty, who are battling for the top prize of 250,000 dollars.

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Immediately following the conclusion of the New Blood season, the spotlight shifts to international audiences with The Traitors Australia Season 3 Premiere. This full third season drops all at once, making all 12 episodes available for streaming in a single binge-drop format. The simultaneous release allows viewers to catch up on the Australian version quickly, maintaining the momentum from the American finale. This strategy caters to viewers who prefer to consume entire seasons in short bursts rather than waiting for weekly episodes.

Original Series and Folk Horror Releases

Peacock is also rolling out new original content and curated film selections to broaden its appeal. The Nelly & Ashanti: We Belong Together franchise returns with Season 2 of the Peacock Original series. This installment follows the real-life couple Nelly and Ashanti as they navigate their relationship and careers. The release allows fans to follow the couple's journey in a new chapter of their public life, continuing the narrative established in previous seasons.

For viewers interested in horror and drama, the folk-horror film You Won't Be Alone is also featured in the current releases. Written and directed by Goran Stolevski, the movie premiered in 2022. It is set in an isolated mountain village in Macedonia during the 19th century. The plot involves Maria, an ancient wolf-eater who takes a mute young girl named Nevena. Maria transforms Nevena into a shape-shifting witch, exploring themes of isolation, tradition, and supernatural change in a remote setting.

Additional Streaming and Industry Updates

Beyond the specific new additions, the streaming landscape is undergoing further shifts with major franchise movements. Netflix has added James Wan's terrifying movie from 2010 to its library, expanding its horror catalog. Additionally, all five Hunger Games movies have found a new streaming home, allowing fans to revisit Panem without switching platforms. This consolidation is particularly timely for fans anticipating content related to the upcoming Sunrise on the Reaping project.

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In other industry news, actor and comedian Anthony Clark, known for his role in the sitcom Yes, Dear, has died at the age of 63. Meanwhile, speculation continues around Robert Pattinson potentially becoming the next James Bond, with reports suggesting he has outpaced other contenders. Dakota Johnson recently made headlines for a night out in Los Angeles with MGK, while Angela Bassett shared her verdict on David Jonsson stepping into the Black Panther role. Michael B. Jordan also reacted to Jonsson being cast as the new protector of Wakanda in Black Panther 3, generating significant discussion among fans following the Comic-Con 2026 announcements.