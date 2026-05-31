Peacock Unveils Major June Premieres Including 'Puss in Boots' and 'Lorne' Documentary Plus Industry Streaming Updates

A comprehensive overview of Peacock's robust June 2024 content schedule featuring the 'Puss in Boots' prequel, a Lorne Michaels documentary, and new seasons of 'Love Island USA', 'Password', and 'America's Got Talent'. The report also covers the latest film acquisitions across Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Disney+, and Paramount+.

Peacock is launching an exciting slate of original content and new seasons of popular series during the first week of June. The standout release is the DreamWorks Animation film Puss in Boots, arriving on June 1.

This swashbuckling prequel, set before the events of Shrek 2, tells the origin story of the charismatic feline hero, voiced once again by Antonio Banderas. The film follows Puss as he teams up with his former friend Humpty Dumpty, voiced by Zach Galifianakis, and the cunning thief Kitty Softpaws, voiced by Salma Hayek. Together, the unlikely trio embarks on a daring adventure to steal magic beans, hunt the legendary Golden Goose, and ultimately seek to restore Puss's lost honor.

The movie promises the mix of action, humor, and heart that fans of the Shrek universe have come to expect, while delving deeper into Puss's past. Adding to the cinematic offerings, Peacock will debut the Focus Features documentary Lorne on June 5. The 1 hour and 41-minute film provides an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at the life and monumental career of Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels.

It charts his journey from an ambitious young writer in Canada to the architect of a comedy institution that has shaped American television for nearly five decades, featuring interviews with countless comedians and performers whose careers he launched. The platform is also bolstering its unscripted lineup with the premiere of the eighth season of the wildly popular dating show Love Island USA on June 2.

The following day, June 3, will see the premieres of two new game shows: the third season of Password, a revival of the classic word-guessing game, and the twenty-first season of the long-running talent competition America's Got Talent. This concerted push highlights Peacock's strategy of combining high-profile film acquisitions and documentaries with a steady stream of cost-effective yet popular reality and competition programming to retain subscriber interest.

The article was written by Sibanee Gogoi, an Entertainment and Pop Culture Writer at Evolve Media, who specializes in delivering engaging updates on celebrity news and the latest developments in the entertainment industry. In addition to these Peacock highlights, the broader streaming landscape is seeing significant movement. Several notable films have recently found new streaming homes across various platforms.

For instance, a 2014 award-winning drama from Focus Features has joined Netflix's library. Meanwhile, Jaden Smith and Anderson . Paak's 2026 family comedy has also secured a streaming release. Lionsgate's controversial 2024 horror film starring Riverdale's Madelaine Petsch has landed on a new service.

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are reuniting for a Disney+ documentary series centered on sailing. A new slasher horror film from writer Andrew Kevin Walker, known for Se7en and Sleepy Hollow, is set to debut on a streaming platform. Netflix is preparing for the July 1 release of Enola Holmes 3, with early buzz suggesting it may be Millie Bobby Brown's best installment yet.

Looking at Amazon Prime Video's schedule for the week of June 1-7, 2026, it includes a notable addition like The Notebook starring Ryan Gosling. Paramount+ is also active, planning to add two R-rated sequels from the Johnny Depp-related series starring Channing Tatum. Hulu's upcoming releases include Sebastian Stan's highly anticipated $2.2 billion dollar trilogy, along with other fresh content, arriving sometime in June.

These constant shifts in streaming availability underscore the dynamic nature of the digital media market, where licensing deals and platform exclusivities frequently change, giving audiences a constantly evolving selection of content to choose from. The aggregation of this information helps viewers track where they can watch their favorite shows and movies without having to check each service individually





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Peacock Puss In Boots Lorne Michaels Lorne Dreamworks Antonio Banderas Salma Hayek Zach Galifianakis Love Island USA America's Got Talent Password Streaming Netflix Disney+ Amazon Prime Video Hulu Paramount+ Focus Features Documentary Reality TV New Releases

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