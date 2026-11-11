Peacock to Debut 'Ted: The Animated Series' with Original Cast in 2026

Peacock will launch 'Ted: The Animated Series' on December 17, 2026, featuring Seth MacFarlane, Mark Wahlberg, Amanda Seyfried, and Jessica Barth, marking the franchise's first animated installment since 2015.

Peacock has announced that "Ted: The Animated Series" will premiere on December 17, 2026, with eight episodes released on launch day and additional seasons planned for 2027. The series reunites the original performers - Mark Wahlberg as John, Seth MacFarlane as Ted, Amanda Seyfried as Sam, and Jessica Barth as Tami‑Lynn - in an animated format that follows 12 years after the events of "Ted 2".

Series Premise and Production Details

The animated show picks up a decade and a half after the last live‑action film, placing John and Ted in suburban neighborhoods with families and jobs that yield little satisfaction. Their enduring friendship, however, continues to incite chaos as they encourage each other's reckless decisions. Episodes explore marriage, parenthood, and adult responsibilities, often complicating the characters' lives through their own missteps.

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Rough Draft Studios will produce the animation, while Universal Global Television and MRC oversee the project. Showrunners Paul Corrigan and Brad Walsh will develop the narrative with creator Seth MacFarlane, and the executive‑producing team includes Erica Huggins, Alana Kleiman, Jason Clark, Aimee Carlson, and Claudia Katz.

Voice Cast and New Characters

Beyond the original voices, new characters Apollo and Ruth appear, voiced by Kyle Mooney and Liz Richman respectively. This expands the universe while maintaining the charm that fans associate with the franchise.

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The production also ties into Peacock's earlier live‑action prequel, which chronicled John's high school years across two seasons. That series set the tone for the animated continuation by establishing the characters' foundational dynamics.

Implications for Fans and Peacock's Programming Strategy

By returning to the original cast, Peacock offers loyal viewers a familiar sound coupled with fresh storytelling. The December 2026 debut places the series ahead of other late‑year releases, potentially boosting subscription interest and viewership metrics for the streaming platform.

Fans anticipating a live‑action sequel face disappointment, as the franchise shifts direction toward animation. Nevertheless, the partnership with Universal and MRC suggests a stable, long‑term investment in the "Ted" brand, with scheduled episodes beyond 2027 indicating a continued commitment to the storyline and its character development.

Future Episodes and Distribution Plans

Peacock has confirmed that additional episodes will arrive in 2027, with the production schedule aimed at a consistent release cadence. This strategy aligns with the platform's broader agenda to secure original content that leverages well‑known intellectual properties.

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The series' planned release dates, voice casts, and production partnerships were revealed in a recent press briefing, signaling Peacock's confidence in the franchise's appeal across both new audiences and longtime fans of the "Ted" movies.