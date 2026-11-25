Peacock offers discounted rates for new subscribers, including a promotional rate of $2.99 per month. Learn about tier savings and device compatibility details.

Peacock is currently offering significant price reductions on its streaming subscriptions, allowing users to access content from NBC, Bravo, and Telemundo at a fraction of the standard cost. The promotional deal provides ad-supported access to TV shows on these networks for just $2.99 per month for the first three months of service. This introductory rate represents a 67% savings compared to the regular monthly fee.

Promotional Pricing and Savings Breakdown

After the initial three-month promotional period ends, the monthly subscription price increases to the standard rate of $8.99 per month. For consumers seeking a longer-term commitment, Peacock is also offering a heavily discounted annual plan. The annual plan is currently on sale for $29.99 for twelve months, which is a substantial drop from the regular annual price of $89.99. This long-term option breaks down to a monthly cost of just $2.49 for the entire year.

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Premium Bundle Options and Content Access

Users who desire a more extensive library of movies, TV shows, and live events, such as the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, can opt for the premium bundle. This tier was originally priced at $12.99 per month but is now available at a reduced rate. The annual plan for this premium bundle is priced at $89.99 for twelve months, down from the standard $129.99 per year. This option still provides an impressive discount of 31% off the annual plan cost.

With the premium bundle, subscribers gain access to a wider array of content, including Peacock Originals and live sports. This tier also includes programming related to AEW Dynamite and Collision, with Thanksgiving Eve livestreams available for free online. The bundle ensures that fans can watch wrestling events and other exclusive programming without additional fees beyond the subscription cost.

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Device Compatibility and Streaming Platforms

The Peacock streaming service is designed to be compatible with a wide variety of devices and platforms. It works seamlessly with Apple iPhone and Apple iPad devices, as well as Android smartphones and tablets. Users can also access the service on smart TVs from major manufacturers including Samsung, Vizio, and LG, ensuring broad hardware support for living room viewing.

In addition to smart televisions, the service supports Roku TV, Google TV, and Android TV systems. For users who prefer dedicated streaming media players, Peacock is compatible with Apple TV 4K and Amazon Fire TV devices. This extensive compatibility list ensures that most modern streaming hardware in the market can support the service.

Browser Support and Accessibility Features

For those who prefer to stream on personal computers or laptops, Peacock works with all major web browsers. The service is fully functional on Google Chrome, Safari, and Firefox browsers. This cross-platform support allows users to access their favorite content regardless of their preferred operating system or device type, ensuring a flexible viewing experience for all subscribers.