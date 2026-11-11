Peacock's 'The Good Daughter' Tackles Family Trauma in New Thriller

Peacock's new series 'The Good Daughter' stars Rose Byrne and Meghann Fahy as sisters uncover decades of secrets after a violent attack in Pikeville. The show blends suspense with powerful emotional scenes to explore resilience and family bonds.

Peacock has launched its latest crime thriller, " The Good Daughter," a tense drama that follows sisters Charlotte and Samantha Quinn as they confront a decades‑old trauma in the small town of Pikeville. The series stars Rose Byrne as protagonist Samantha and Meghann Fahy as Charlotte, who is now a lawyer following in her father's footsteps.

Plot and Core Themes

The storyline centers on the night a violent assault shattered the Quinn family twenty years ago, and the subsequent recurrence of violence when Charlotte is the first witness on the scene. As the investigation reveals hidden memories and suppressed secrets, the show delves into themes of resilience, familial love, and the complicated bond between sisters.

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