Brune Papandrea and Steph Green discuss structural changes in The Good Daughter adaptation, character introductions, and potential for future storytelling beyond the limited series format.

Peacock's newest thriller The Good Daughter has arrived as a limited series based on a book, but the journey from page to screen involved significant structural adjustments to fit the medium of television. Executive producers Bruna Papandrea and Steph Green have addressed the show's future beyond the first season, noting that while it was designed as a self-contained story, the team remains open to expanding the narrative universe if opportunities arise.

Structural Changes from Source Material

The creative team emphasized that adapting the book required moving away from traditional novel structures to serve the visual storytelling demands of television. Papandrea revealed that the original source material did not introduce Rose Byrne's character until page 100, a pacing choice that would not work for a TV audience that needs immediate engagement with key players from the start.

Also read 'The Good Daughter' Author Is 'Thinking About' Writing Sequel

To solve this, the writers restructured the narrative so that Charlotte, the protagonist who has followed her father into the legal field, appears earlier in the story. This change allows the audience to connect with her immediately when she arrives at the scene of another brutal attack in their hometown, which triggers old memories and family secrets related to her father.

Producer Perspectives on Limited Series Formats

Brune Papandrea drew comparisons to the HBO series Big Little Lies when discussing the nature of limited series. She recalled that when she was asked about the future of Big Little Lies during its production, she initially believed such a specific group of actors and a specific story could not be recreated, viewing it as a one-off event.

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However, the landscape of television has evolved, and Papandrea noted that the industry now recognizes the value of revisiting beloved worlds. She stated that while The Good Daughter was built as a limited series, the creative team is always open to the possibility of more content, especially if the characters and the world resonate strongly with viewers.

Future Possibilities and Prequel Connections

The discussion around the show's future includes references to additional material in the book series. Specifically, there is a prequel book that focuses on Charlie, for which Meghann has performed the audiobook narration. This existing expanded universe provides a potential foundation for future seasons or spin-offs if the network and creators decide to move forward.

Papandrea explained that the process of making the show involved a deep love for the characters and the world they inhabit. She emphasized that television production is difficult, and when a project succeeds, it creates a strong desire to return and explore the story further, provided there is a compelling narrative reason to do so.

Comparisons to Other Adaptation Projects

The production team also reflected on other projects that have faced similar adaptation challenges. They mentioned shows like The Perfect Couple, Cruel Summer, and Scream, which have pivoted to anthology formats after being renewed, highlighting the flexibility required in modern television storytelling.

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Additionally, the Disney series Goosebumps, which premiered in October 2023, took inspiration from R.L. Stine's horror novels and followed five teenagers working together. These examples illustrate how producers like Papandrea navigate the tension between staying faithful to source material and making necessary changes to suit the visual and pacing demands of the screen.