Peacock launches Ted The Animated Series on December 17. Seth MacFarlane and Mark Wahlberg return for the adult animated comedy continuing John and Ted's story twelve years after the last movie.

Peacock will launch Ted The Animated Series on December 17, offering fans a new chapter in the raunchy comedy franchise. Seth MacFarlane returns to voice the titular teddy bear, joining Mark Wahlberg, Amanda Seyfried, Jessica Barth, Kyle Mooney, and Liz Richman in the cast. The new eight-episode season premieres exclusively on the streaming platform, with additional episodes scheduled for release in 2027.

Ted Animated Series Cast and Crew Details

The animated revival brings together key creative talents behind the original films and subsequent television adaptations. Seth MacFarlane, who voices Ted, serves as a central creative force alongside showrunners Paul Corrigan and Brad Walsh. The cast includes Amanda Seyfried as Sam, Jessica Barth as Tami-Lynn, and Kyle Mooney as Apollo. Liz Richman joins the ensemble as Ruth, adding depth to the expanded character roster. This lineup ensures continuity with the live-action universe while introducing fresh dynamics for the animated format.

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Series Premise and Timeline Context

The narrative picks up twelve years after the conclusion of the last movie, placing John and Ted as neighbors navigating adult life. Both characters are now fathers with families of their own, dealing with dead-end jobs and the complexities of marriage. The series explores how these two former stoner friends enable each other's bad decisions regarding parenting and adult responsibilities. This temporal gap allows the story to mature the characters while retaining the core humor that defines their relationship.

Showrunner Perspectives on Tone and Themes

Showrunners Paul Corrigan and Brad Walsh emphasize that the series maintains the raunchy, TV-MA tone established in previous entries. Corrigan highlights the enduring friendship between John and Ted as the emotional core, focusing on how they support each other through adult challenges. Walsh notes that the project balances explicit comedy with surprising heart, exploring questions about being a good father, spouse, and friend. The creators aim to expand the world while preserving the genuine emotional connections that resonate with audiences.

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Episode Highlights and Character Dynamics

The premiere season features episodes with titles like You Say You Want a Revolution, The Jerk, and A Star is Burped. Visual sneak peeks reveal interactions between John, Ted, Sam, Tami-Lynn, and their children Mikey and Apollo. Episode arcs appear to focus on family milestones, including a Thanksgiving special titled A Very Bennett Thanksgiving. These episodes promise to delve into the daily struggles and humorous situations faced by the extended cast as they navigate their domestic lives.

Streaming Release and Future Plans

Peacock will release the first eight episodes on December 17, marking the official debut of the animated series. The platform has committed to a longer run, with more episodes set to stream in 2027. This extended timeline suggests a robust production schedule aimed at sustaining the franchise's popularity. Fans can expect the series to continue blending the irreverent humor of the films with the serialized storytelling of television.