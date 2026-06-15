Peacock's Most Streamed Show Of All Time Is Heading To Theaters For A Special Screening

The streamer is taking the villa to theaters.

Love Island USA is heading to theaters this summer for a special screening of the Casa Amor event. Based on the British series, the eighth season of Peacock's dating reality show premiered this past June 2, with Love Island USA season 8's Casa Amor set to kick off soon, and, for the first time in franchise history, the highly anticipated recoupling event is coming to theaters.

On X, Peacock announced that Love Island USA is set for a limited screening event in select theaters on June 22, accompanied by a video teasing that Casa Amor,"the villa's biggest twist," is coming to the big screen, with tickets now on sale through Fandango. See the full post and video below: Per Deadline,"Peacock is taking the villa to select theaters nationwide so fans can experience the jaw-dropping moments from Casa Amor and witness the bombshell twists, tests, and unforgettable recouplings on the big screen.

" The special theatrical event is set for 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT in 28 theaters nationwide, including: Love Island USA season 8 is heating up the summer and has already delivered Peacock's biggest three-day streaming debut to date. After premiering on June 2, its opening episodes amassed 824 million minutes watched, marking a 74% increase over season 7, according to NBCUniversal.

The reality hit is also drawing an unusually large mobile audience, with 23% of viewing coming from phones and tablets during its launch period, the highest share for any Peacock original debut. On social media, the buzz is just as strong, with videos related to the series surpassing 43 million views across platforms. The series reached new heights during its sixth and seventh seasons, ultimately becoming the most-watched reality show in the U.S. across all streaming platforms.

According to Nielsen, it pulled in 434 million minutes viewed, cementing its status as the top reality streaming hit in the country. Love Island USA follows a group of singles looking to find romance while living together in the villa.

One of the show's biggest twists, Casa Amor, throws their relationships into chaos by introducing a fresh batch of contestants who put existing couples to the test, often leading to unexpected connections, broken trust, and explosive drama. 29 5.7/10 Love Island USA 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star Like Follow Followed TV-MA Reality Game Show Romance Release Date July 9, 2019 Network CBS, Peacock Directors Ryan 'Reinhardt' Vermeulen, Paul Newton, Marty Denholm Franchise Love Island Cast See All Creator Mark Busk-Cowley, Brent Baker, Tom Gould, Jo Scarratt-Jones Powered by Expand Collapse





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