Peacock Hosts Star-Studded Dig Premiere in Beverly Hills Ahead of November 23 Debut

Peacock hosted a Beverly Hills red carpet premiere for Dig, starring Amy Poehler and Hugh Laurie, ahead of its November 23 release on the streamer.

Peacock hosted a star-studded red carpet premiere for Dig in Beverly Hills on November 9, 2026, two weeks before the series is set to hit screens on November 23. The Amy Poehler and Hugh Laurie starrer drew a crowd of cast members, creators, and streaming executives to the event. Guests walked a Grecian-inspired red carpet to kick off the evening, then watched the first two episodes of the series.

The night began at The Bram Goldsmith Theater at The Wallis Annenberg Center in Beverly Hills, where the screening took place. Attendees then moved to an after-party at Avra in Beverly Hills, where the celebration continued with the cast and crew.

Also read One Night Only Streaming Release Date Announced for Peacock in December 2026

Red Carpet and Screening at The Wallis Annenberg Center

The Wallis Annenberg Center hosted the red carpet and screening portion of the Dig premiere on November 9, 2026. Amy Poehler, Mike Schur, and J.J. Philbin were among the figures photographed on the red carpet, with Poehler listed as co-creator and executive producer of the series.

Mike Schur and J.J. Philbin are credited as co-showrunners of Dig, and both were pictured at the Wallis event alongside Poehler. Pearlena Igbokwe, chairman of TV Studios at NBC and Peacock Entertainment, was also pictured at the Wallis event, as was Jordan Grief, an executive producer on the show.

Advertisement

Other guests photographed on the red carpet included Brennan Lee Mulligan, Mo Collins, Bonita Friedericy, Kate Arand, and Morgan Sackett, with Morgan Sackett also listed as an executive producer. Geraldine Viswanathan and Fina Strazza appeared together in several of the red carpet images, and Antonia Thomas was pictured with the creative team on the carpet.

Cast and Creative Team at the Avra After-Party

Avra Estiatorio in Beverly Hills hosted the premiere reception and after-party. Amy Poehler, Geraldine Viswanathan, Fina Strazza, and Antonia Thomas were pictured together at the venue on November 9, 2026.

Jason Mantzoukas and Fina Strazza were photographed at the reception, while D'Arcy Carden appeared alongside Amy Poehler at the same venue. Pearlena Igbokwe was also photographed at the reception with Poehler and Viswanathan, placing the Peacock executive among the cast and creators during the celebration.

Hugh Laurie is named as a star of Dig in the event coverage, but he does not appear in the photo captions from the premiere. The published material therefore confirms his billing on the series without placing him at either the red carpet or the after-party.

Advertisement

When Dig Premieres on Peacock

Dig is scheduled to premiere on Peacock on November 23, 2026, following the November 9 Beverly Hills event. The streamer used the screening of the first two episodes to preview the series for guests ahead of that date.

The premiere event marks the public-facing step before the series launch, and the November 23 date gives viewers a fixed day to begin watching. Readers can follow the Dig release schedule directly on Peacock for episode availability after the premiere date.