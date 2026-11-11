Peacock Eyes a WWE Star for Lead Role in Dungeon Crawler Carl Series

Peacock is searching for an actor to play the titular character in Dungeon Crawler Carl, with WWE superstar Cody Rhodes touted as a top pick for the physically demanding role. The network has already confirmed Jeff Hays will voice Princess Donut, but the search for Carl continues.

Peacock has announced that it will adapt Matt Dinniman's bestselling book series, Dungeon Crawler Carl, into a live‑action television show. The network confirms that Jeff Hays will provide the voice of Princess Donut, while the casting search for the title character, Carl, remains underway. The decision follows a surge in reader interest, driven by the books' mix of brutal violence, surprising emotional beats, and video‑game‑style dungeon mechanics.

Actor Options Tailored to Carl's Physical and Emotional Demands

The role of Carl demands a performer who can combine athleticism with a nuanced comedic presence. WWE wrestler and actor Cody Rhodes has emerged as a leading contender, bringing experience in high‑impact action and the ability to connect with a live audience. Rhodes's film debut as Guile in the 2026 Street Fighter movie demonstrates his capacity to deliver exaggerated character work in front of the camera.

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Peter Claffey Brings Size and Sincerity to the Mix

British actor Peter Claffey, known for his portrayal of Ser Duncan the Tall in the Game of Thrones spin‑off, offers a balance of imposing stature and heartfelt vulnerability. Claffey's performance in the period drama showcases his skill at moderating a large physical presence with comedic timing, a trait that could translate well to Carl's early dungeon encounters. His ability to convey kindness would complement the narrative tension when Carl chooses to aid companions at personal risk.

Alan Ritchson's Action‑Comedy Credentials Fit the Role

American actor Alan Ritchson, famed for his role as Jack Reacher in the Reacher TV series, demonstrates a proven track record of handling intense action sequences. Ritchson also displayed comedic flair in Blue Mountain State as Thad Castle, proving he can manage absurd scenarios that require quick thinking. These attributes align with the demands of a character who must react to violent environments while maintaining a humorous edge.

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Peacock's Casting Strategy and Upcoming Production Milestones

Peacock's casting department is scheduled to announce the final choice for Carl within the next two months, as production builds toward a fall 2025 premiere. The network has confirmed a partnership with audiobook company Audible for future titles, ensuring the franchise's sound design receives sufficient investment. Fan engagement efforts include a social media campaign featuring teaser clips of the show's opening dungeon level.

Potential Impact on Genre Television and Audience Expectations

Should a high‑profile performer land the role, the series could elevate the "video game‑to‑television" conversion niche by blending realism with the hyperbolic elements beloved by DCC readers. Stated by Peacock executive producer Lydia Johnson, the producers aim to "capture the visceral thrill of a dungeon crawl while grounding the humor in authentic character dynamics." The series is expected to attract DCC fans and newcomers alike, promising fresh opportunities for creative diversity in television's fantasy sector.