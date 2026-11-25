Music promoter Peachtree Entertainment has ceased operations, cancelling the Rock The Country festival series. The decision impacts major artists and city partners like Decatur, Alabama.

Peachtree Entertainment, the Nashville-based music promotion company responsible for organizing the Rock The Country festival tour, has officially ceased operations and laid off its staff. This sudden collapse of the promotional entity effectively cancels the remainder of the national concert circuit that had been scheduled to headline across multiple United States cities throughout the current year. The announcement marks a significant disruption for the live country music touring industry and leaves numerous artists and local communities in a state of uncertainty regarding upcoming performances.

The cessation of business was first confirmed by the city of Decatur, Alabama, which served as a primary host for the Rock The South festival. Municipal leadership received direct notification from the company that it had decided to close its business operations entirely. City officials described this development as significant and unexpected, noting that the shutdown creates immediate logistical challenges for a major annual community event that relies on the promoter's organizational infrastructure.

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Decatur Reviews Five-Year Contract

City leadership in Decatur is currently reviewing its existing five-year agreement with Peachtree Entertainment to assess the financial and operational implications of the closure. The statement from the city clarifies that no city funds have been exchanged for the contract year scheduled for 2027, providing some fiscal relief regarding future obligations. However, the municipality cannot confirm festival or event dates for the 2027 calendar year at this time while the review process remains ongoing.

Decatur authorities acknowledged that residents, local businesses, festival attendees, and community partners will have numerous questions regarding the sudden loss of the event. The city has committed to sharing additional information once it has verified all facts and established a clearer understanding of the available next steps. This review process is critical for determining how the municipality can transition the Rock The South brand to a new promoter or restructure future engagements.

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Cancelation Impacts Major Country Artists

The shutdown directly affects the eight-city run of the Rock The Country festival series that Peachtree Entertainment announced in January. The scheduled tour was set to span several key states, including Florida, Georgia, Texas, and Michigan, featuring a high-profile lineup of country music stars. Performers listed for the tour included Kid Rock, Jason Aldean, Blake Shelton, Jelly Roll, Brooks & Dunn, Hank Williams Jr., Lynyrd Skynyrd, and Brantley Gilbert, all of whom now face canceled engagements.

This cancellation follows earlier controversy surrounding the Rock The Country festival, which faced public backlash due to its perceived political ties. Some artists, including Carter Faith, had previously expressed discomfort or distanced themselves from the event due to these associations. The complete dissolution of Peachtree Entertainment resolves the immediate controversy but also eliminates the platform for other major acts such as Alan Jackson, Josh Turner, Hudson Westbrook, and Hunter Flynn, who were involved with the company's past and current tours.

Corporate Structure and Future Uncertainty

Peachtree Entertainment previously managed a diverse portfolio of events beyond its country music festivals, including Furnace Fest and Bulls, Bands and Barrels. Reports indicate that Jordan now co-manages a separate entity and has confirmed that it has had no ownership interest, governance role, or operational involvement in Peachtree Entertainment since a specific prior time. This separation suggests that other business ventures may remain insulated from the promoter's collapse.

The sudden exit of the promoter leaves a void in the summer music festival landscape for the affected regions. Local economies in cities that hosted or were scheduled to host these events will likely experience a decline in tourism revenue and hospitality bookings. Industry observers are now monitoring how the remaining artists on the roster will redistribute their tour dates, as many may seek new promotional partners to fill the remaining slots in the summer calendar.

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The broader impact of this closure extends to the vendors, technical crews, and local staff who were contracted to support the large-scale productions. The lack of a transition plan means that many of these professionals are currently without employment opportunities linked to these specific events. The music promotion sector often relies on long-term planning and advance deposits, making sudden shutdowns particularly destructive to the local supply chain.

As the city of Decatur and other municipalities conduct their internal reviews, the music industry awaits further details on how the legacy of events like Rock The South will be handled. Whether the festivals will be revived under new management or discontinued entirely depends on the outcome of these contractual assessments. The situation serves as a stark reminder of the fragility of large-scale event promotion in a volatile economic environment.