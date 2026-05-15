Peach Vodka and Shiso Syrup Recipe

A flavorful recipe for peach vodka and shiso syrup, featuring tips on using frozen peaches as a substitute for fresh ones.

beverage director Ria Kim. For best results , use the ripest, in-season peaches. Otherwise, substitute with frozen, which are still harvested and processed at peak ripeness.

This recipe makes more peach vodka and shiso syrup than you need for one drink. Stored in an airtight container in the fridge or freezer, the vodka will keep for several months and the syrup will keep for up to ten days. To make the peach vodka: To a large jar or other airtight container, add the peaches, then pour in the vodka. Cover and set aside in a cool dark place until the vodka is intensely fragrant, 3–5 days.

Strain, discarding the solids. To make the shiso syrup: To a small pot over medium heat, add the lime juice, sugar, and shiso and bring to a boil. Turn the heat to low and simmer, stirring occasionally, until the sugar is dissolved and the shiso is wilted, about 3 minutes. Strain, discarding the solids, then set aside to cool completely.

To make the cocktail: To a cocktail shaker filled halfway with ice, add the passion fruit juice, sake, 1 ounce of the shiso syrup, and 1 ounce of the peach vodka. Shake until well chilled, strain into a Nick and Nora or coupe glass, garnish with a shiso leaf and powdered shiso if desired, and serve





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Peach Vodka Recipe Shiso Syrup Recipe Using Frozen Peaches Best Results

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