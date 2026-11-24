Yesterday, I ran an exclusive look at The Marvel Art of Peach Momoko on Kickstarter from Clover Press. An hour later, I reported it had brought in

. One day later, it just topped half a million dollars with $501,665 from 2402 backers. It still has four weeks to go…This will bring together some of her most memorable work for Marvel, from Ultimate X-Men and Demon Days to covers featuring Jeff the Land Shark, Spider-Man, Elektra, and more.

The 240+ page, 9" x 12" high-end coffee table book is joined by 11" x 17" prints, stickers, a puzzle, signed books, and other Kickstarter exclusives that will not be available in retail shops. Rewards go from the hardcover Marvel Art of Peach Momoko for $80, the slipcase for $95 or signed for $135, retailer bundles, portfolio packs, stickers and more.

Also read Exclusive: The Journal From The Marvel Art Of Peach Momoko Kickstarter

Here are a few examples from all over, for portfolio prints and pages from within the volumeand former DC executive Hank Kanalz, Clover Press publishes a wide variety of collected and original content ranging from remastered reprints of classic newspaper strips to horror graphic novels and high-quality art books. Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992.

Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist. Yesterday, I ran an exclusive look at The Marvel Art of Peach Momoko on Kickstarter from Clover Press.

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