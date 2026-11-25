Peach Momoko's Marvel art book Kickstarter raised $130,000 in its first hour and has climbed past half a million, with four weeks still to run on the campaign.

Peach Momoko's Kickstarter campaign for a Marvel art book raised $130,000 in its first hour and has since surged to over half a million, making it the biggest story on Bleeding Cool, the comics, film, TV and collectibles website. Bleeding Cool's daily roundup, Lying In The Gutters, reported that the campaign led the site's ten most-read stories on the day before, and it was the top story again in the latest edition.

The daily roundup also highlights new solicitations, PrintWatch updates, anticipated comics and comic book industry birthdays for November 25. It is designed to recap the most-read stories from the previous day and, as a wider look back, from the past eight years.

Also read Exclusive: The Journal From The Marvel Art Of Peach Momoko Kickstarter

Peach Momoko Kickstarter Reaches Half a Million in One Day

Peach Momoko's Kickstarter campaign passed half a million in one day, according to Bleeding Cool's headline coverage. The campaign started with $130,000 raised in its first hour, a pace that carried it far beyond that opening figure.

The project is tied to Peach Momoko's Marvel art book, and the campaign still has four weeks to go. That means the total could continue rising well after the first day of heavy support, and Bleeding Cool's coverage tracks the figure as it changes.

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Kickstarter campaigns run for a fixed period, so the remaining four weeks will determine how far the final total climbs. The source material does not list a final target, so the current figure of over half a million is the most recent confirmed amount.

How Bleeding Cool Builds Its Daily Lying In The Gutters Roundup

Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround of the most-read stories from the day before, and it also looks back over the past eight years. Its purpose is to give readers a quick overview of what drew the most attention on the site.

Bleeding Cool was founded seventeen years ago, and its roots reach further back, with a further seventeen years of comic book industry gossip before that. That long history is why the site is considered one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around.

Readers can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters by email, and Bleeding Cool also promotes its LitG Daily Mailing List for more discussion about what each day's stories mean. The site's founder, whose biography describes them as the longest-serving digital news reporter in the world since 1992, writes and comments on the daily coverage.

Other Top Stories in Bleeding Cool's Roundup

Absolute Batman is currently only 50 issues long, and its covers are hidden, but writer Scott Snyder has said the series does not necessarily end at issue #50. That comment has kept the title's length in focus among readers following the book.

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Image Comics publisher Eric Stephenson was the subject of a separate warning, as Bleeding Cool flagged an email offering work from Stephenson as probably fake. Readers were asked to help spread the word about the message.

Other stories in the roundup included Aladdin #5, which sends Aladdin through a sandstorm while Jasmine stalls Prince Tariq in Agrabah, and Pathfinder/Vampirella: Blade of Darkness #2, which drops Vampirella into Golarion. Vampirella #8, written by Christopher Priest with art by Ziyan Qiu, is a special manga issue, and ThunderCats #2 follows the team chasing a feral Lion-O across Third Earth.

What Comes Next for the Campaign and Comics Readers

The Peach Momoko Kickstarter has four weeks remaining, and its total stood at over half a million at the time of Bleeding Cool's report. Backers and industry watchers will be able to follow the final tally as the campaign closes.

Bleeding Cool also invites people working in comics with an upcoming birthday, or those who know someone who has one, to get in touch so the site can include them in its industry birthday notes. Those notes appear alongside daily features such as new solicitations and PrintWatch updates.