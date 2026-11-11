Peacemaker Fans Have Their Hearts Broken by James Gunn's 'Like'

James Gunn broke a lot of Peacemaker fans' hearts by 'liking' a comment on his Instagram post announcing his departure from DC Studios.

James Gunn broke a lot of Peacemaker fans' hearts by"liking" a comment on his Instagram post announcing his departure from DC Studios. James Gunn liking a fan comment on Instagram has Peacemaker fans fearing the DCU series may never return.

With James Gunn and Peter Safran exiting DC Studios, Peacemaker Season 3 looks increasingly unlikely. The Peacemaker Season 2 finale left major threads dangling, including Chris Smith being taken to Salvation. Season 2 also set up Checkmate as a new DCU force, raising the stakes if Peacemaker never gets another season.

Also read James Gunn Steps Down as DC Studios Co-CEO, Assures Fans of Continuity

While no official word has come down yet, it would be safe to say that things aren't looking good for a third season ofhave parted ways with Skydance's DC Studios. To say that the series left us with a whole lot of dangling plotlines would be a serious understatement – and having to say goodbye to characters that you've grown to love always sucks.

But just in case you needed an even more depressing reality check, Gunn liked/hearted a comment on his Instagram post announcing his departure:"Oh we're never seeing Peacemaker again," with a sobbing emoji. Here's a look at Gunn hitting that heartbreaking comment with a heart, followed by a look back at where things were left after the), and the others have been looking for is their"Salvation.

" No, we're not talking about seeing the error of their ways. We're talking about a planet that seems perfect for using as a prison to store metahumans, a plan that Flag ends up selling to the government. Based on the data and analysis Luthor provided, they have a way to access the planet directly without the QUC. A prison planet meant for metahumans is definitely the kind of thing that serves as an overarching threat to the entire DCU.

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We have a feeling that Luthor's work on this is going to earn him some serious"time served.

" On the comics side…. After a wild round of assaults from various big bads, the U.S. Government charges Amanda Waller and the Suicide Squad with rounding up supervillains so they can be imprisoned on a distant planet named"Salvation.

" Over the run of the series, villains either worked to find a way of escaping or ruling over their new home planet. Some of the famous/infamous names that found themselves residing on Salvation were Lex Luthor, the Joker, The Flash's Rogues , Catwoman, and more.

Before Chris gets black-bagged by Flag and dropped off as a"test subject" for the not-very-safe prison planet Salvation, we see Adrian putting those skids of cash to excellent use. Welcome to Checkmate , a counter-intelligence organization that counts Chris, Adrian, Harcourt , and Eagly. It seems like Flag and Waller will have some problems on their hands, and the DCU has a new intelligence agency in play.

And if there was one team that won't stop until Chris is found, it's this one. On the comics side…, the Checkmate organization was previously known as The Agency, a branch of Task Force X that Amanda Waller first established.

Originally under the command of Colonel Valentina Vostok and designated to accomplish missions around the world that maintain the best interests of the United States, The Agency would be renamed Checkmate by new head Harry Stein. Taking its name from the winning Chess move, the organization's structure was based on Chess pieces: a King, a Queen, and a number of Bishops, Rooks, Knights, and Pawns.

It should be noted that at one point in the organization's history, Maxwell Lord had taken on the title of Black King, devising a plan to use the organization to eliminate metahumans with the intent of manipulating the agency to kill all metahumans on Earth. In the end, Wonder Woman would end up breaking Lord's neck to break his control overServing as Television Editor since 2018, Ray began five years earlier as a contributing writer/photographer before being brought onto the core BC team in 2017.

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