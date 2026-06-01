Peabo Bryson Suffers Stroke, Family Requests Privacy Amid Recovery

Renowned singer Peabo Bryson, known for his collaborations with Celine Dion on Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and 'A Whole New World,' is recovering after suffering a stroke. A family statement asks for privacy while thanking fans for support. Bryson's career highlights include back-to-back Oscars and Grammys for his duets, and he was a frequent collaborator in the 1990s.

Jaymee Rodriguez and Peabo Bryson performed onstage during the Thurgood Marshall College Fund 28th Annual Awards Gala at Washington Hilton on November 21, 2016 in Washington, DC.

The event highlighted the contributions of the college fund to historically black colleges and universities. Peabo Bryson, a celebrated R&B singer, was a prominent figure at the gala, known for his smooth vocals and numerous collaborations. In recent news, Peabo Bryson has suffered a stroke and is currently under medical care. A representative for Bryson released a statement requesting privacy for the family during this personal time.

The statement also expressed gratitude for the thoughts, prayers, and love from friends and fans. Bryson's career spans decades, with significant achievements including two back-to-back Academy Awards for Best Original Song. He performed "Beauty and the Beast" with Celine Dion for Disney's animated film, and later "A Whole New World" from Aladdin, both of which won Oscars. These duets also earned Grammy Awards for Best Pop Duo/Group Collaboration.

Bryson and Dion performed "Beauty and the Beast" at the 1992 Oscars, with Dion singing in the film and Bryson over the end credits. They also performed together at the American Music Awards and the World Music Awards. Bryson was known as the king of collaborations in the 1990s, with seven of his twelve Hot 100 hits being collaborations with other top artists. His first Hot 100 hit was "Lovers After All," a collaboration with another artist.

This track marked his entry onto the Billboard Hot 100 chart before he achieved further success with subsequent duets. Fans are now reflecting on his legacy and voting for their favorite of his twelve Hot 100 hits, which are listed chronologically. This moment invites us to appreciate Bryson's contribution to music, especially his iconic Disney collaborations that remain beloved across generations





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Peabo Bryson Stroke Recovery Celine Dion Disney Beauty And The Beast A Whole New World Oscars Grammy Awards Collaborations R&B Singer Thurgood Marshall College Fund

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