Peabo Bryson, Grammy-Winning R&B Singer, Dies at 75

He performed on 'Beauty and the Beast' with Céline Dion and on “A Whole New World” with Regina Belle.

Peabo Bryson, the two-time Grammy-winning R&B artist memorable for his work on the hit Disney songs “Beauty and the Beast” and “A Whole New World,” has died.

He was 75. Bryson died days after a representative for the singer announced Sunday that he had suffered a stroke. He also had a massive heart attack in 2019. In a release confirming Bryson’s death, the representative said Bryson “transitioned peacefully at 5:00 p.m. ET on the evening of Tuesday, June 2, 2026, surrounded by the love of his family and those closest to him.

”“We are tremendously moved by the outpouring of love, prayers and support from fans, friends, and colleagues around the world,” Bryson’s family said in a statement on Tuesday.

“While our hearts are broken, we find comfort in knowing how deeply Peabo was loved and how many lives were touched by his voice and his generous spirit. His legacy and music will live on for generations to come. ” Born Robert Peapo Bryson on April 13, 1951, in Greenville, South Carolina, he launched his professional music career right after high school. , in 1976 and signing with Capitol Records a year later.

He moved to Elektra Records in 1984, where he voiced the theme song for the soap opera Across his music career, he released some 20 albums, with songs including If “Ever You’re in My Arms Again,” “Can You Stop the Rain,” “Feel the Fire” and “Tonight, I Celebrate My Love,” with Roberta Flack. In addition to several Grammy nominations, Bryson won two Grammys for best pop performance by a duo or group with vocal for “Beauty and the Beast” with Céline Dion in 1993 forBryson is survived by his wife, Tanya Bonaface Bryson, and his two children.

Bryson’s family said that a celebration of life and memorial arrangements would be announced at a later date. The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2026 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.





THR / 🏆 411. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Peabo Bryson, Grammy-winning singer, reportedly suffers strokeGrammy-winning R&B singer Peabo Bryson is reportedly undergoing treatment after suffering a stroke.

Read more »

Peabo Bryson Suffers Stroke, Family Requests Privacy Amid RecoveryRenowned singer Peabo Bryson, known for his collaborations with Celine Dion on Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and 'A Whole New World,' is recovering after suffering a stroke. A family statement asks for privacy while thanking fans for support. Bryson's career highlights include back-to-back Oscars and Grammys for his duets, and he was a frequent collaborator in the 1990s.

Read more »

R&B singer Peabo Bryson suffered stroke, is 'currently under medical care'Peabo Bryson, the R&B singer known for duets from “Aladdin” and “Beauty and the Beast,” is recovering from a stroke.“Two-time Grammy Award-winning singer, songw

Read more »

R&B singer Peabo Bryson suffered stroke, is 'currently under medical care'Peabo Bryson, the R&B singer known for duets from “Aladdin” and “Beauty and the Beast,” is recovering from a stroke.“Two-time Grammy Award-winning singer, songw

Read more »