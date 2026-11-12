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PD: Explosive device intentionally thrown at Mesa police vehicle during shots fired call

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PD: Explosive device intentionally thrown at Mesa police vehicle during shots fired call
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An officer was taken to a hospital after an explosion damaged his patrol vehicle during a shots-fired investigation in Mesa.

MESA, AZ — An officer was taken to a hospital after an explosion damaged his patrol vehicle during a shots-fired investigation in Mesa. Just before 6 a.m. Thursday, Mesa police officers responded to the area of Ellsworth Road near U.S. 60 following reports of shots fired.

WATCH: Mesa PD officials provide update on the investigation Mesa PD provides info on explosion involved responding officer While officers were checking the surrounding area, an officer near 96th Street and Sunland Avenue reported an explosion that caused damage to his patrol vehicle. The officer was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officials say. Police have since confirmed the explosion was caused by an unspecified"explosive device" and that it was intentionally thrown at the vehicle.

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Officials say the patrol vehicle had it's police lights activated at the time of the incident. Three people were taken into custody but details about them have been provided. Officials believe this was an isolated incident and there is no further danger to the public.

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Additionally, authorities say the initial shots fired call is a separate incident from the explosion. An investigation is underway to determine what the explosive was, which may have been a firework, police say.

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