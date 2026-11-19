The Harris County Sheriff's Office said they are working to determine what led to a fatal shooting following a confrontation between two drivers in Crosby on Monday afternoon.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said they are working to determine what led to a fatal shooting following a confrontation between two drivers in Crosby on Monday afternoon.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said they are working to determine what led to a fatal shooting following a confrontation between two drivers near Crosby on Monday afternoon. Deputies responded at about 1:55 p.m. to a shooting call on U.S. 90 near Adlong School Road, according to the sheriff's office. SkyEye13 was also over the scene. Investigators were told one driver cut off the other and stopped right in front of him.

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The driver who was cut off honked his horn, and that's when the other got out of his vehicle and approached, possibly making verbal threats. The driver who stayed inside his car, grabbed a gun, the sheriff's office says, shooting and killing the man as he walked towards him.

Authorities said the shooter, 29, is employed by the Harris County Precinct 6 Constable's Office but is not a licensed peace officer.1 hour ago Criminal defense attorney Christian Capitaine, who is not involved in the case, says the shooter appears to be protected under Texas law.

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"It is significant that they stayed in the car. If they had gotten out of the car and they had met at some sort of middle point, then it gets a little more difficult to see who escalated the circumstances," Capitaine told ABC13.

"And so it is significant. It is a fact that really helps the shooter in this context that he never got out of his vehicle.

"The shooter had a passenger who witnessed the incident, investigators say, and the case will likely be referred to a grand jury.5 people shot in DC, including 1 killed at a gym, before suspect kills himself