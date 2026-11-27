Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office Detective Alan Smith died in a head-on collision on Interstate 95. Suspect Raul Jonathan Espinoza Martinez faces charges including DUI manslaughter and vehicular homicide.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office Detective Alan Smith, a veteran officer with nearly twenty years of service, was killed in a fatal traffic collision on Interstate 95 on Thanksgiving morning. The accident, which occurred at approximately 5:00 a.m., involved a head-on crash between Smith's unmarked police vehicle and a car driven by a suspected drunk driver traveling the wrong way on the highway.

Investigation Into Wrong-Way Crash Claims Life

The investigation has identified the driver responsible for the tragedy as 37-year-old Raul Jonathan Espinoza Martinez. According to reports from Fox News, Martinez was operating his vehicle in the wrong lane on Interstate 95 when he struck Smith's car as the detective was driving to his shift. The impact was severe, resulting in the immediate death of the detective who was en route to work.

Also read Trump Pays Tribute to Detective Killed in Wrong-Way Crash in Florida

Suspect Held With Victim's Handcuffs at Hospital

Florida Highway Patrol officers arrested Martinez at a local hospital where he was being treated for injuries sustained in the crash. Law enforcement officials confirmed that Martinez was taken into custody while still handcuffed with the very handcuffs that Detective Alan Smith had been carrying at the time of the incident. Authorities stated that Martinez is expected to be transferred to jail immediately upon his release from medical care.

Multiple Serious Charges Filed Against Driver

The suspect faces a array of serious criminal charges stemming from the fatal accident. These include DUI manslaughter, vehicular homicide, aggravated battery, and aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer. Additionally, Martinez is charged with driving with a suspended or revoked license. Records indicate that the driver had previous DUI arrests on his record prior to this incident, raising further questions about his eligibility to drive.

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Officer Remembered As Scholar Bomb Technician And Family Man

Detective Alan Smith was more than a decorated law enforcement officer; he was a dedicated educator and a lifelong scholar who was in the process of completing his doctoral degree. A member of the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office bomb squad, Smith also served as a task force officer with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Colleagues remembered him as an expert in explosives and a committed mentor to others in the field.

Those who knew Smith highlighted his deep commitment to education and his passion for knowledge. He leaves behind a grieving family that includes his wife, Jennifer, and their 14-year-old son, Alexander. His passing has been described as a tremendous loss to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, the bomb squad, the broader law enforcement community, and the many individuals whose lives he touched through his friendship and professional service.

State Troopers Question Vehicle Access And Impaired Driving

Florida Highway Patrol Maj. Kevin Strickland addressed the media regarding the circumstances surrounding the crash, describing the event as a preventable tragedy. Strickland emphasized that Martinez should not have been driving a vehicle at all. Investigators are currently working to determine exactly how Martinez gained access to the car used in the crash and how he managed to operate it while impaired.

The community is now left to mourn the loss of a public servant who was widely respected for his compassion, dedication, and professional expertise. As legal proceedings against Raul Jonathan Espinoza Martinez begin, the focus remains on honoring the legacy of Detective Alan Smith and supporting the families impacted by this devastating accident.