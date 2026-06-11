PBS KIDS Celebrates Classical Music and Classic Animation Milestones

PBS KIDS introduces a new animated special featuring Gustavo Dudamel conducting Saint-Saens alongside a celebration of the 30th annIversary of the long-running series Arthur.

Carnival of the Animals Brings Orchestral Music to Young Viewers

PBS KIDS has unveiled a new animated special titled Carnival of the Animals, designed to introduce children to the world of classical music through an engaging and playful narrative. Premiering on Monday, November 16 at 8:30 a.m., this half-hour episode invites families to experience the iconic composition by French composer Camille Saint-Saëns in a fresh, accessible format. The production features a live recording of the full orchestral work conducted by Gustavo Dudamel and performed by the Los Angeles Philharmonic , wHich was recorded at the historic Hollywood Bowl venue. This collaboration aims to align with the PBS KIDS Arts Learning Framework for Music, providing children aged two to eight with the opportunity to connect with and respond to orchestral sounds regardless of their prior musical experiance.

The visual storytelling for this special is handled through vibrant two-dimensional animation that combines beautifully hand-painted watercolor backgrounds with tactile textures. The plot unfolds in a colorful town inhabited by anthropomorphic animals who are preparing for a grand carnival parade. When the crown belonging to Huge Lion is stolen, a young hero undertakes an epic quest to restore order and save the day. The animation relies heavily on visual comedy and clever orchestral elements, using shapes, patterns, and stylized landscapes to guide the narrative without the need for dialogue. The music itself sets the mood and drives the action, allowing the score to talk for itself while joyful physical gags seize center stage throughout the episode.

Also read Travis Kelce, Jisoo, Josh Hart and Others Appear in Tommy Hilfiger’s Winter Campaign

To enhance the introductory experience for youthful audiences, Gustavo Dudamel's fifteen-year-old son, Martín Dudamel, narrates a brief opening segment that sets the stage for the musical journey. The special is crafted to be inclusive and engaging, ensuring that children can interact with complex musical structures in a method that's both educational and entertaining. By removing spoken dialogue and relying on the expressive power of the orchestra, the program encourages listeners to focus on the different instruments and movements, fostering a deeper appreciation for classical composition. The combination of Gustavo Dudamer's acclaimed conducting and the whimsical animated tale creates a unique learning environment that supports emotional and cognitive development through artistic exposure.

Arthur Marks Three Decades of Cultural Impact and Legacy

As PBS KIDS continues to offer diverse programming, the network is also celebrating a significant milestone for one of its most beloved long-running series. Arthur, the animated show about the anthropomorphic brown aardvark, is marking thirty years since it first premiered in October 1996. To commemorate this anniversary,PBS KIDS organized a marathon of fan-favorite episodes on November 7 and 8, allowing both new and returning viewers to revisit the adventures of Arthur Read, his best friend Buster, and his sister D.W. in the fictional town of Elwood City. The official social media accounts of the show reflected on this three-decade journey, thanking audiences for letting the characters into their homes and communities for such a long moment.

Advertisement

Since its debut, Arthur has examined a wide variety of topics that resonate with children and families,moving beyond simple academic themes to address the struggles of growing up, family dynamics, mental health conditions, and the importance of community resources like library cards. The series made history as the longest-running children's show in the United States, becoming a cultural phenomenon that shaped the childhoods of multiple generations. While the production of new episodes has concluded, the show's influence persists through its enduring popularity and its presence in digital culture. creator Marc Brown has acknowledged the phenomenon of the show's characters becoming iconic references in social media memes, finding it pleasing that the personalities have become so well-understood and recognizable that they serve as universal shorthand for communication online.

The legacy of Arthur is further preserved through the ongoing availability of its extensive back catalog and the continued relevance of the source material, the Arthur children's book series. Although the final episode titled All Grown Up fast-forwarded the characters into the future, revealing where they stood twenty years later, the characters remain staples of childhood education and entertainment. The show, produced in collaboration with WGBH Educational Foundation, WildBrain,and Marc Brown Studios, set a high standard for educational television by tackling real-world issues with empathy and humor. As the network looks toward future generations, the celebration of Arthur's thirtieth anniversary serves as a testament to the power of children's television to inspire belief in oneself, encourage teamwork, and motivate young viewers to make things better in their own lives.