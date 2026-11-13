PBS Docuseries Screens at Sing Sing to Examine US Justice System

Ken Burns and Lynn Novick present Crime and Punishment in America at Sing Sing Correctional Facility to spark national dialogue on criminal justice reform and rehabilitation.

Inmates at the Sing Sing Correctional Facility in Ossining, N.Y., gathered inside the Our Lady of Hope chapel on Friday, Nov. 6, 2026, for an exclusive screening of the new docuseries Crime and Punishment in America. Produced by acclaimed filmmaker Ken Burns and directed by Lynn Novick, the four-part series premiered on PBS shortly after this preview event, aiming to trace the evolution of the nation's criminal justice system from the colonial era to the present day.

History and Scope of the New Series

The eight-hour documentary offers a comprehensive look at an institution that directly impacts nearly two million incarcerated individuals in the United States. Viewers are introduced to perspectives from legal scholars, formerly incarcerated people, victims' families, and corrections officers who share their personal experiences with the system. According to the source material, each state incarcerated more people per capita in 2024 than most countries in the world.

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Director Lynn Novick explained that the goal was to dig into history to reveal it, thereby helping the public have a different conversation about what justice means in this country. Novick developed the series with frequent collaborator Ken Burns, who previously partnered with her in 2019 on College Behind Bars, a project documenting a liberal arts education program at Bard College for incarcerated students.

Reactions from Incarcerated Men and Panelists

The screening at Sing Sing sparked animated discussion among the approximately 30 incarcerated men who attended, many of whom had deep personal experience with the justice system. Michael Shane Hale, 54, from Kentucky, who has served 32 years of a 50-to-life sentence, challenged viewers to stop questioning whether prisoners can turn their lives around. Instead, he urged the public to ask what society does with transformed people.

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Other participants drew connections between their crimes, mental illness, and economic circumstances. José Colon, 44, from the Bronx, who entered prison at age 17 and has been incarcerated for nearly 28 years, stated that nobody is the sum of their worst mistake and that there is always room for growth regardless of where one is in life.

The conversation also touched on recent political developments, with some prisoners invigorated by news that California Gov. Gavin Newsom would commute hundreds of death sentences before leaving office. Experts describe this action as potentially the largest mass clemency in American history. Several attendees inundated a panel of speakers with concerns about what rehabilitation through incarceration looks like for their families and victims.

Challenges of Reintegration and Public Safety

Reginald Rizzo, who has served 16 years on a conviction for conspiracy and attempted murder, expressed concern about how society perceives returning citizens. He stated that when incarcerated individuals return to society, they are often tainted, and he questioned when they will be acceptable again. Rizzo spends his time helping peers apply for prison jobs and studying for a bachelor's degree in behavioral science with the intent to earn it while incarcerated.

Reginald Dwayne Betts, a poet and panelist who served eight years for a carjacking at age 16, agreed with Rizzo's assessment. Betts noted that people often focus on his past crime rather than his life after prison. He has since created a documentary about his life and became known for installing libraries in prisons across the nation.

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Systemic Obligations and Educational Outcomes

Daniel F. Martuscello III, the first former correction officer appointed commissioner of the New York State Department of Correction, supported the screening as an extension of the prison's Rehabilitation Through the Arts workshops. He argued that it is the obligation of commissioners, lawmakers, and system operators to tell the story of rehabilitation to avoid degrading public safety.

The power of in-prison education was highlighted by John J. Lennon, an incarcerated Sing Sing prison journalist and recipient of a 2026 Guggenheim Fellowship. Lennon credited in-prison programs with allowing him to build a writing career after entering prison with only a ninth-grade education, demonstrating the tangible benefits of educational opportunities within the correctional system.

This event marked Novick's sixth screening for prison populations in correctional facilities, following previews in Maine, Connecticut, California, and Washington state prisons, as well as New York City's Rikers' jail. The series continues to provoke dialogue about the future of criminal justice and the potential for human transformation behind bars.