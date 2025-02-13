PBOC Outlines Monetary Policy for Next Quarter: Focus on Liquidity and Price Stability

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) released its fourth-quarter monetary policy implementation report, emphasizing loose monetary policy, ample liquidity, and a reasonable rebound in prices. The report also sheds light on the PBOC's structure, ownership, and key policy tools.

The People's Bank of China ( PBOC ) unveiled their fourth-quarter monetary policy implementation report on Thursday, outlining key strategies for the coming months. The report emphasized a commitment to implementing an appropriately loose monetary policy, aiming to maintain ample liquidity within the financial system. The PBOC stated its intention to adjust and optimize the strength and pace of its policies at an appropriate time, reflecting a dynamic approach to navigating economic conditions.

A key objective highlighted was the promotion of a reasonable rebound in prices, striving to keep inflation at a manageable level.Market reactions to the report were relatively muted, with the Australian dollar, often viewed as a proxy for Chinese economic performance, experiencing a slight decline of 0.35% against the US dollar. The PBOC also addressed frequently asked questions about its role, ownership, and policy tools. It clarified that its primary objectives are safeguarding price stability and exchange rate stability while promoting economic growth. The PBOC, owned by the state of the People's Republic of China, is not an autonomous institution. The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) Committee Secretary, nominated by the Chairman of the State Council, exerts significant influence over its management and direction. The PBOC utilizes a diverse set of monetary policy instruments, including the seven-day Reverse Repo Rate, Medium-term Lending Facility, foreign exchange interventions, and Reserve Requirement Ratio. Notably, the Loan Prime Rate (LPR) serves as China's benchmark interest rate, influencing loan and mortgage rates, as well as savings interest rates. The PBOC acknowledged the presence of private banks in China, with 19 operating within the financial system, although they represent a relatively small portion.





FXStreetNews / 🏆 14. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

MONETARY POLICY PBOC CHINA LIQUIDITY INFLATION LOANS INTEREST RATES

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

PBOC sets USD/CNY reference rate at 7.1889 vs. 7.1881 previousOn Friday, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set the USD/CNY central rate for the trading session ahead at 7.1889 as compared to the previous day's fix of 7.1881 and 7.3275 Reuters estimates.

Read more »

PBOC leaves Loan Prime Rates unchanged in JanuaryThe People’s Bank of China (PBOC), China's central bank, announced to leave its Loan Prime Rates (LPRs) unchanged on Monday.

Read more »

PBOC sets USD/CNY reference rate at 7.1886 vs. 7.1889 previousOn Monday, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set the USD/CNY central rate for the trading session ahead at 7.1886 as compared to Friday's fix of 7.1889 and 7.3353 Reuters estimates.

Read more »

Australian Dollar gains ground amid rising metals prices, PBoC keeps LPRs unchangedThe Australian Dollar (AUD) halts its two-day losing streak against the US Dollar (USD) on Monday, receiving support from rising metals prices.

Read more »

PBOC Sets USD/CNY Central Rate at 7.1696The People's Bank of China (PBOC) has set the USD/CNY central rate for the trading session at 7.1696, slightly lower than the previous day's fix and Reuters estimates. This move highlights the PBOC's ongoing role in managing China's monetary policy and exchange rates.

Read more »

PBOC sets USD/CNY reference rate at 7.1708 vs. 7.1696 previousThe People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set the USD/CNY central rate for the trading session ahead on Thursday at 7.1708 as compared to the previous day's fix of 7.1696 and 7.2826 Reuters estimates.

Read more »