There was a lot of discussion before the season about what Payton Pritchard could become for the Boston Celtics. He got a two-year, $44.2 million contract exten

Nov 21, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard reacts after a basket against the Sacramento Kings during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center.

Mandatory Credit: Justine Willard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Instead of taking a big step forward, like some people had hoped, he’s taken a little step backward. He’s currently playing about four fewer minutes per game than last season, so if we standardize his numbers, we’ll get a sense of how big an issue this is. His per-36 numbers this season are not THAT far off from last year.

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His scoring has dropped from 18.9 to 16.5 points per 36, which is actually not so bad considering his overall shooting has dropped from 46.4% to 38.4% and his three-point shooting has dipped from 37.7% to 33.6%. He’s getting fewer shots, but his per-36 rebounding and steal numbers are right in line with last year’s.