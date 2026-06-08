Paxton's ex-lawyer endorses Democratic opponent in Texas race

Dan Cogdell announced his support for state Representative James Talarico on Monday, five months out from an election that could determine U.S. Senate control.

Mon, June 8, 2026 at 4:13 PM Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton will need to defeat his Democratic opponent to help the GOP retain control of the Senate.

An attorney who defended Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton against a slew of high-profile charges is endorsing the Republican’s U.S. Senate opponent. Dan Cogdell, a lawyer in Paxton’s impeachment and securities fraud cases, announced his support for state Representative James Talarico in a Monday podcast episode with the Democratic lawmaker. Cogdell named Talarico’s message of “unity” as the main reason for his endorsement.

“We need unity. We don’t need any more division. And that’s why I’m supporting you,” the lawyer said. Talarico, who campaigned with a positive tone before Paxton’s May primary win, has since spoken more combatively to match his opponent’s style.

The attorney general depicts Talarico as a threat and frequently flings insults.

“Ken Paxton has a criminal record. I have a legislative record,” Talarico told Cogdell.

“I’ve served for four terms in the Texas House of Representatives, where I’ve brought Democrats and Republicans together to solve problems. I mean, that’s the only reason why I ran for office, was to solve problems. ”He has claimed for years that his criminal cases were politically motivated, speaking in a manner similar to his most powerful ally, President Donald Trump.

Paxton received the GOP’s greatest blessing last month, when Trump announced his support for the attorney general in a consequential Truth Social “WE HAVE ALREADY MADE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, BUT NOW, WE WANT TO MAKE OUR NATION BETTER THAN EVER BEFORE,” the president wrote.

“Therefore, Ken Paxton has my Complete and Total Endorsement to be the next United States Senator from the Great State of Texas – KEN PAXTON WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN! ”primary win, but Trump’s faith in his ally may be short-lived. The attorney general has worse odds of beating Talarico than Cornyn would have had, and national headwinds favoring Democratic candidates will further hamper Paxton’s campaign.

Cook Politico Report, the analytical firm, shifted its projection of the election a notch toward Talarico immediately after Paxton’s primary victory.

“National Republicans now have a candidate they’ve long assailed as the weaker general election nominee compared to incumbent Sen. John Cornyn,” Jessica Taylor, a Senate analyst for the firm,last month.

“We agree with that assessment, and now that Republicans are saddled with a controversial candidate who’s been a weak fundraiser, we are shifting our rating from Likely to Lean Republican. ”Rochester, N.Y. — Firefighters spent the overnight and early morning hours battling a five-alarm fire on the city's west side.

Frustration grows in Irondequoit as landslide threat persists two months later Two months after a landslide behind Carlsam Drive homes in Irondequoit, neighbors say erosion is worsening, help is stalled, and $250K stabilization quotes loom. One family evacuated, another fears they’re next. Motorcyclist killed in Upper Falls Boulevard crash Rochester police are investigating a fatal car vs motorcycle crash at Upper Falls Blvd and St. Paul St. A 53-year-old rider died at Strong Memorial Hospital. The car’s driver and passenger had minor injuries.





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