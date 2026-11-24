Cases involving gender-transition care, CAIR, ActBlue and other contentious issues have been dropped as a new Texas AG prepares to take office.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office has dropped lawsuits involving CAIR, gender-transition care, ActBlue and other high-profile issues ahead of a change in leadership. After losing the election and preparing to hand the Texas Attorney General’s Office to an incoming Democrat, Attorney General Ken Paxton and his office have dropped a series of high-profile lawsuits.

The cases span some of the most politically charged issues Paxton’s office has pursued, including gender-transition care, transgender athletes, political fundraising, immigration advocacy and the Council on American-Islamic Relations. Among them is a February lawsuit asking a Collin County judge to declare CAIR a foreign terrorist organization. The group disputed the allegation throughout the lawsuit.

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Mustafaa Carroll of CAIR’s DFW chapter said a weight has been lifted and the organization looks forward to continuing to build trust between Muslims and non-Muslims.

“We’re not terrorists. We’re not foreign. We don’t have any foreign connections. We have no money.

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And we’re not getting money from anybody except from our local folks here in this country,” Carroll said. Lawyers for the state had accused CAIR of working with the Muslim Brotherhood. The lawsuit came shortly after Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order designating the organization a terrorist group in the eyes of the state.

Carroll said CAIR also wants to continue emphasizing issues shared across communities.

“We’re in the same boat. Everybody has the same issues. We have children we should be concerned about. We have education we should be concerned about.

Medical issues are still our healthcare is still an issue,” Carroll said. The CAIR case is one of several high-profile lawsuits Paxton’s office has dropped over the past two weeks. The attorney general’s office also dropped lawsuits against two Texas pediatricians accused of providing gender-transition medications, including testosterone or hormone blockers. Paxton also dropped a federal lawsuit against Democratic fundraising organization ActBlue that accused the group of accepting foreign donations.

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ActBlue denied the accusations. The state also dropped its lawsuit against Jolt, an immigration advocacy group in El Paso and Houston, as well as its lawsuit against the NCAA over transgender athletes. Dallas state Sen. Nathan Johnson will take over as Texas attorney general beginning in November.

During the campaign, Johnson pledged to refocus and depoliticize the attorney general’s office and take on fewer hot-button culture war issues. This story was originally reported for broadcast by NBC DFW. AI tools helped convert the story into a digital article, and an NBC DFW journalist edited it again before publication.