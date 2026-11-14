Paxley Stafford WWE Rookie Journey and Family Reaction

New WWE star Paxley Stafford reveals how her parents went from skepticism to support after she joined the wrestling circuit and won a tag team title.

Paxley Stafford has officially entered the professional wrestling arena, a career path her father initially dismissed as a dangerous scam when she first received an invitation from WWE to attend tryouts in Las Vegas. The 30-year-old rookie recently secured a victory in a tag team match and is now preparing for a high-stakes spot in the upcoming women's WarGames match. This rapid ascent from retail employee to WWE competitor has not only changed her life but also completely transformed her family's perspective on her new profession.

The Journey To WWE Tryouts

The journey began with a phone call to Stafford's father, a man who had never previously heard her mention professional wrestling. Stafford explained that she told him WWE was covering the costs for her hotel room in Las Vegas and that she was heading to try out. Her father's reaction was immediate and hostile; he shouted that she was getting scammed and threatened to cut off contact with her forever. Despite this intense familial opposition and the belief that she was falling for a deception, Stafford proceeded with her audition and secured her place in the league.

Also read Matthew Stafford's Wife Kelly Has Perfect Response to Cruel Comment About Her Appearance

Parental Support And New Fandom

With a tag team title victory now on her resume, Stafford reports that her parents have undergone a complete reversal in attitude. They have transitioned from skeptics to devoted fans who are deeply invested in her career. They frequently call to ask about upcoming storylines and plot developments, eager to know what will happen next in her professional journey. Stafford notes that they are incredibly excited and serve as some of her biggest supporters, always urging her to simply watch and enjoy the entertainment they have come to appreciate.

Inspiration From Alexa Bliss

Stafford's interest in the sport was not instantaneous but was sparked about two years before she joined WWE. While working a retail job in Texas and feeling sad at home, she spent her time watching YouTube videos of Alexa Bliss. These videos piqued her interest in professional wrestling by showcasing elements beyond the in-ring work, such as character development, emotion, feelings, and aesthetic presentation. Stafford identified with these aspects, noting that she had always struggled to show her personality and find a style, feeling like a blank page until she discovered wrestling could help her understand who she is.

Advertisement

Personal Growth And Identity

The physical performance of Alexa Bliss convinced Stafford that she could not only be good at wrestling but also use it as a tool for personal comfort. She theorized that the profession might help her figure out her identity and become more comfortable in her own skin. This realization was crucial for someone who had never seen herself in such a role while working a standard retail job. The sport provided a unique outlet for self-expression that she had not found elsewhere, transforming her from an insecure individual into a confident competitor.

Recent Social Media Interactions

The period surrounding Stafford's rise has also highlighted the public nature of her life. Kelly Stafford, the wife of Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, faced online trolls who criticized her appearance in a makeup-free video tutorial. One commenter suggested she get a facelift, referencing her financial status. Kelly responded to this harassment by taking to her Instagram Story to address the negativity. These parallel events underscore the pressures and attention that come with being part of a prominent sports family and entering the spotlight.