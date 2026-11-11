Pax Silica Deal Not Signed at ASEAN Summit as Trump Arrives in Manila Amid Protests

The U.S. Pax Silica artificial intelligence supply-chain agreement has ignited protests across Manila as President Trump prepares to meet President Marcos Jr. for the ASEAN Summit, raising concerns over environmental and indigenous rights.

Philippine officials confirmed on Tuesday that the contentious Pax Silica agreement will not be signed during the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit running from November 16 to 18. This decision marks a significant shift from earlier speculation that the deal would be finalized during President Donald Trump's visit to Manila next week.

DTI Undersecretary Ceferino S. Rodolfo stated at the ASEAN Investment Forum that key players avoided signing the pact now to prevent competing with other diplomatic initiatives. He explained that distracting attention from regional priorities would undermine the unique visibility provided by the ASEAN summit.

Also read Supreme Court Justice Torches Colleagues’ ‘Crazy’ Rulings

Rodolfo indicated that the formal signature is expected to occur by the end of the year rather than during the current gathering. U.S. Ambassador Lee Lipton echoed this stance, stating that the signing was never on the table for the summit agenda.

Trump arrives in the Philippines amid heightened tensions as grassroots groups stage demonstrations against the initiative. Student organizations and women's political groups have organized marches to denounce the potential impacts of large-scale industrial facilities on local communities.

Advertisement

GABRIELA released a statement warning that the U.S. aims to convert the Philippines into a militarized industrial enclave. The group claims chip plants and data centers would be built on stolen ancestral lands while American corporations pocket profits.

Indigenous Aeta communities in Central Luzon face direct threats to their livelihoods and cultural survival from proposed mining expansions. Environmental advocates argue that foreign control over minerals like nickel and copper undermines national sovereignty and ecological stability.

The Center for Environmental Concerns Philippines emphasized that natural resources must serve Filipino needs rather than corporate interests. They rejected any notion that forests and water should be sacrificed for technological dominance or military strategy.

Over fifty countries including Japan South Korea Singapore and Germany have joined the broader AI Opportunity Statement. These nations commit to cooperative approaches in AI growth and regulation despite differing views on immediate implementation timelines.

Advertisement

U.S. Under Secretary of State Jacob Helberg recently announced plans for a tin refining plant in Virginia starting production in 2027. This project highlights ongoing efforts to secure critical mineral supplies through strategic partnerships with nations like the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Protests are scheduled to continue throughout the week as Trump meets with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Organizers plan to make it clear that the incoming president is unwelcome in cities where residents fear displacement and environmental degradation.