Paws, purpose and Austin pride! FVF Law unveils its 2027 dog calendar

We Are Austin hosts Trevor Scott and Sierra Waggoner welcomed Caitlyn Macaluso and Dave Hawks from FVF Law for a special sneak peek at the 2027 calendar, featuring familiar Austin faces, their four-legged friends, and an exciting new philanthropic partnership with the Austin Community Foundation.

It's a doggone good tradition that's getting even better! FVF Law is back with its beloved annual dog calendar, and the 2027 edition is celebrating the people, personalities, and precious pups that make Austin one of a kind. But this year's calendar is about more than adorable photos. It's also helping make a lasting difference in the community!

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We Are Austin hosts Trevor Scott and Sierra Waggoner welcomed Caitlyn Macaluso and Dave Hawks from FVF Law for a special sneak peek at the 2027 calendar, featuring familiar Austin faces, their four-legged friends, and an exciting new philanthropic partnership with the Austin Community Foundation. And there's a familiar face among the featured Austinites this year: Trevor himself, alongside his beloved pups, Dot and Janie!

We Are Austin hosts Trevor Scott and Sierra Waggoner welcomed Caitlyn Macaluso and Dave Hawks from FVF Law for a special sneak peek at the 2027 calendar, featuring familiar Austin faces, their four-legged friends, and an exciting new philanthropic partnership with the Austin Community Foundation. Watch the full segment above for a first look at the 2027 calendar, its adorable stars, and how you can get your own copy while supporting Austin!

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What started as a fun idea in 2018 has grown into a highly anticipated annual tradition.

"In 2018 we had the silly idea. Let's take pictures of our dogs and make a calendar and send it as a holiday card," Caitlyn Macaluso shared. The star-studded lineup includes local journalists, musicians, community leaders, and other familiar faces, all posing alongside their beloved dogs. From music journalist Andy Langer to local media personalities and, of course, Trevor Scott, the calendar offers a playful celebration of Austin's creative community.

There's a familiar face among the featured Austinites this year: Trevor himself, alongside his beloved pups, Dot and Janie! While the calendar delivers plenty of cuteness, its mission has evolved into something even more meaningful. Dave Hawks, the photographer behind the annual project, says watching it become "a pretty integral and meaningful part of our philanthropy" has been especially rewarding.

For 2027, FVF Law is partnering with the Austin Community Foundation's Forever Austin Fund, which supports the long-term health and vitality of the city. Get your paws on a calendar! Here's the best part: Anyone who makes a donation to the Forever Austin Fund through FVF Law's campaign can request a 2027 dog calendar as a thank-you! Simply visit the campaign's donation page, make your contribution, and select the option to receive a calendar.

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Whether you're a dog lover, an Austin enthusiast, or someone passionate about giving back, this year's calendar is a wonderful way to celebrate the community we call home. Watch the full video above to meet the calendar's stars and see why this annual tradition is truly something to bark about!

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