PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie Streaming Debut Brings Dinosaur Adventure Home

The PAW Patrol movie is heading to streaming, letting families watch the dinosaur adventure at home after a $160 million worldwide box office run.

PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie is preparing to reach families at home, with its streaming debut giving viewers a chance to watch the dinosaur-filled adventure beyond the cinema. The animated film first hit theaters on August 14, 2026, through Paramount Pictures worldwide and Elevation Pictures in Canada.

Cal Brunker directed the film and co-wrote the screenplay with Bob Barlen. Spin Master Entertainment produced the movie on a $40 million budget, and the streaming hub Sneak Peak is the platform tied to the film's home release.

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Plot and Key Characters on the Uncharted Island

The story follows Ryder and the PAW Patrol pups as they crash-land on an uncharted island filled with dinosaurs. There they meet Rex, a wheelchair-using Bernese Mountain Dog who has lived on the island for two years.

Mayor Humdinger arrives on the island to exploit its diamond reserves, and his actions trigger a volcanic eruption. The conflict between the pups and Mayor Humdinger's diamond hunt drives the plot forward.

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Voice Cast, Score, and Production Credits

Carter Young voices Marshall, Mckenna Grace voices Skye, and Henry Bolan voices Ryder. Terry Crews, Jennifer Hudson, Snoop Dogg, Paris Hilton, and Bill Nye join the ensemble, while Jameela Jamil, Fortune Feimster, and Meredith MacNeill voice new characters in the sequel.

Pinar Toprak composed the score, which the Royal Scottish National Orchestra performed at studios in Budapest and Glasgow. The film also features a new Backstreet Boys song and a track by Ava Max.

Mikros Image in Montreal handled the animation before Rodeo FX acquired its operations in March 2025. Paramount first announced the third PAW Patrol film in September 2023 with a planned 2026 release.

Box Office Results and International Markets

The film has grossed $160 million worldwide, with $53.2 million coming from the United States and Canada. Those figures show how the movie performed both in North America and across global audiences.

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France, China, Germany, and the United Kingdom rank among the film's highest-grossing international markets. Audiences polled by CinemaScore gave the film an 'A' grade on an A+ to F scale.

Streaming Debut and What Comes Next for PAW Patrol

The streaming debut gives families a home viewing option after the film's theatrical run, which began on August 14, 2026. Viewers can now watch the dinosaur island story, the volcanic eruption, and the pups' rescue mission from their living rooms.

A related headline reports that PAW Patrol 4 is officially in production with a director and release window, extending the franchise beyond this sequel. Paramount Pictures and Spin Master Entertainment continue to build the series with this next installment.