PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie Sets August 2026 Release Date, New Trailer Features Backstreet Boys Song

The third PAW Patrol film, titled PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie, will release on August 14, 2026. A new trailer showcases a Backstreet Boys single and reveals a plot where the pups crash land on a dinosaur-inhabited island, confront Mayor Humdinger's destructive mining, and undertake massive rescues to prevent volcanic extinction.

The third installment of the popular animated franchise, PAW Patrol, is set to hit theaters on August 14, 2026, under the title PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie .

A new trailer for the film features the latest single from the Backstreet Boys, titled Bottle Up. According to the official synopsis, after their ship gets caught in a mysterious storm, the PAW Patrol pups crash land on an uncharted tropical island filled with dinosaurs. They encounter Rex, a pup who has been stranded on the island for years and has become an expert in all things dinosaur-related.

The adventure escalates when the PAW Patrol's archrival, Mayor Humdinger, begins recklessly mining in hopes of exploiting the island for its natural resources, inadvertently causing a huge, dormant volcano to erupt. The pups are then thrown into a series of high-stakes, dino-sized rescues bigger than anything they have done before, as they must stop Humdinger before everything on the island goes extinct.

The film boasts an extensive voice cast including Carter Young, Terry Crews, Meredith MacNeill, Ron Pardo, Jennifer Hudson, Hayden Chemberlen, Fortune Feimster, Jameela Jamil, Rain Janjua, Bill Nye, Paris Hilton, Lucien Duncan-Reid, William Desrosiers, Nylan Parthipan, Snoop Dogg, and Henry Bolan. It is directed by Cal Brunker, who co-wrote the screenplay with Bob Barlen, based on Keith Chapman's popular children's show.

The production is led by Jennifer Dodge and Ronnen Harary for Spin Master, alongside Laura Clunie and Toni Stevens, as a collaboration between Spin Master, Nickelodeon Movies, and Paramount Pictures. Ahead of its debut, the PAW Patrol franchise has achieved a combined worldwide gross exceeding $356 million. The film is poised to be another major family entertainment release, combining beloved characters with a dinosaur-filled adventure that emphasizes teamwork and environmental stewardship.

The trailer's use of a new Backstreet Boys track underscores the franchise's continued appeal across generations, blending catchy music with thrilling rescue missions. This installment expands the PAW Patrol universe by introducing a new island ecosystem and a long-term survivor pup, Rex, who adds depth to the story. The inclusion of high-profile guest stars like Snoop Dogg and Bill Nye further broadens its audience reach.

With its summer 2026 release date, PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie is strategically positioned for a strong box office performance during peak family movie season. The plot's focus on preventing ecological disaster aligns with contemporary themes, while maintaining the core message of helping others. The film's production by Spin Master, Nickelodeon, and Paramount ensures wide distribution and marketing support.

Overall, PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie represents a significant evolution for the franchise, offering a bigger, more adventurous story while staying true to its roots of problem-solving and friendship





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