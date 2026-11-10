PAW Patrol Spinoff Skye's Pup Squad Set for March 2027 Nickelodeon Premiere

Nickelodeon will premiere the 2D animated PAW Patrol spinoff Skye's Pup Squad in March 2027, with voice actress Mckenna Grace returning as Skye.

Nickelodeon will premiere Skye's Pup Squad, a new 2D animated spinoff of the PAW Patrol franchise, in March 2027. The series is produced by Spin Master Entertainment and centers on Skye, the cockapoo pup voiced by actress Mckenna Grace in the PAW Patrol feature films. The announcement positions the series as the franchise's next major expansion, arriving the year after the current release calendar and focusing on a character who has been a fixture of the brand since its early films.

The spinoff follows Skye alongside her best friends Everest and Liberty. According to Spin Master Entertainment, the three pups set out on an all-girl road trip through Rescue Ridge. The source material presents the story as a series of adventures in which the pups respond to animals in need. This is an early look at the show, and additional details about its broadcast schedule and episode count have not been provided in the announcement.

Also read Skye From ‘Paw Patrol’ Is Getting Her Own Spinoff

PAW Patrol Spinoff Skye's Pup Squad Details

Skye's Pup Squad is a 2D animated series that will premiere on Nickelodeon in March 2027. The show features Skye, Everest and Liberty as its main characters, placing the pups at the center of a road-trip storyline rather than the team-based rescue format that defines the original series.

During their journey through Rescue Ridge, the three pups encounter animals in need of help. The announcement specifically mentions baby goats, kittens and other animals as examples of the rescue situations Skye and her friends will confront. In each case, Skye and her best friends spring into action, which gives the series its core structure of travel, discovery and rescue.

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Spin Master and Showrunner Describe Skye Character

Spin Master Entertainment executive vice president and president Vishnu Athreya said in a statement that PAW Patrol fans adore Skye because she has been a hero from day one. Athreya added that it is about time Skye received her own moment, and said the upcoming series will showcase her brave empathetic spirit through fresh, fun adventures.

Leah Gotcsik, the showrunner of Skye's Pup Squad, echoed that view. Gotcsik described Skye as a supportive friend and an empathetic hero, and called her a pup who never gives up. Gotcsik also said the spinoff is designed for children who love outdoor adventures and learning about and caring for animals, which signals that the show's educational focus on animal care will remain central to its storytelling.

Mckenna Grace Career and Skye Voice Role

Mckenna Grace is an Emmy-nominated actress whose screen credits include Designated Survivor, I, Tonya, The Haunting of Hill House, Young Sheldon, The Handmaid's Tale, the Ghostbusters franchise and Scream 7. The source article notes that she was part of another major franchise before her work on The Hunger Games, a career path that shows her move between family entertainment and genre television.

Grace also voiced the character Skye in PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie and in PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie, the sequel released this year. Her continued role in the film series is the basis for the expectation that the voice connection between the films and the new spinoff will carry over to Skye's Pup Squad, although the announcement itself focuses on the series creators rather than on the casting for the show.

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What Skye's Pup Squad Means for Young Viewers

For families, the March 2027 premiere on Nickelodeon gives young viewers a new animated series built around empathy, teamwork and animal care. The announcement emphasizes outdoor adventure and hands-on learning about animals, themes that Gotcsik said are meant for children who enjoy those topics.

For the PAW Patrol franchise, the series expands the brand beyond the main team and gives Skye, Everest and Liberty their own storyline. Spin Master Entertainment's leadership framed the show as a long-overdue showcase for Skye, suggesting the company sees the spinoff as a way to deepen audience attachment to one of its most recognized characters.