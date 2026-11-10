PAW Patrol Spin-Off TV Show Set to Launch in March 2027

A new 2D animated PAW Patrol spin-off from Spin Master will follow Skye, Everest, and Liberty on animal rescue missions, with Season 1 launching in March 2027.

The PAW Patrol franchise is preparing to expand with a brand new spin-off television series. The new show will be a 2D animated production from Spin Master, the company behind the franchise. Season 1 is scheduled to launch at some point in March 2027. The announcement follows the recent release of the animated feature PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie, which featured Mckenna Grace in the voice role of Skye.

The spin-off will center on three best friends, Skye, Everest, and Liberty, who set out together to rescue animals in need. The premise keeps the franchise's core focus on teamwork and rescue missions while giving the new characters their own storyline. The source material does not list a broadcast network, a specific premiere date, or an episode count, so those details remain unconfirmed.

Also read Skye From ‘Paw Patrol’ Is Getting Her Own Spinoff

Spin-Off Series Details and Animation Style

Spin Master will produce the spin-off as a 2D animated television show. The traditional hand-drawn style differs from the computer-generated look used in the feature films, which gives the series a distinct visual identity. The show is built around Skye, Everest, and Liberty, three friends whose rescue missions are the central hook of each story.

The series is set to premiere with Season 1 in March 2027. That timeline gives the franchise a clear window for viewers who want to follow the new characters from the start. Because the franchise has built its audience around younger viewers and families, a television series offers a regular, recurring format that a single feature film cannot provide.

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How The Dino Movie Set Up the Franchise

PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie premiered in theaters on August 14, 2026, and was directed by Cal Brunker. The film follows Ryder and the PAW Patrol pups as they crash-land on a mysterious island filled with dinosaurs. The central conflict begins when Mayor Humdinger, the franchise's archrival, recklessly mines the island for its natural resources and accidentally triggers a dormant volcano to erupt.

The pups then face a deadly, high-stakes rescue situation. Their mission is to stop Humdinger before all life on the island goes extinct. Mckenna Grace voices Skye in the film, alongside Carter Young as Marshall and Henry Bolan as Ryder. The supporting voice cast includes Terry Crews, Jennifer Hudson, Snoop Dogg, Paris Hilton, Bill Nye, Jameela Jamil, Fortune Feimster, and Meredith MacNeill.

Production Credits and Critical Reception

Jennifer Dodge, Laura Clunie, and Toni Stevens produced the animated feature, and Ronnen Harary served as executive producer. The film became both a critical and commercial hit upon its debut. It currently holds an 83% Tomatometer score from critics and a 94% Popcornmeter score from audiences.

The strong reception of the feature gives the new television series a built-in audience of viewers already familiar with Skye and the rest of the team. Readers who want to follow the spin-off should watch for official confirmation from Spin Master on the broadcast platform and any additional episode details ahead of the March 2027 launch.