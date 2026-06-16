Pavin Smith's 1st homer of the season lifts the Diamondbacks over the Angels 4-3

Pavin Smith hit a tiebreaking solo homer off the right-field foul pole, Ryne Nelson pitched seven quality innings and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Los Angeles Angels 4-3.

Pavin Smith hit a tiebreaking solo homer off the right-field foul pole, Ryne Nelson threw seven quality innings and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Los Angeles Angels 4-3 on Monday night.

Smith broke a 2-all tie in the seventh when he launched his first homer in nearly a calendar year. The veteran first baseman — who came into the game with a .103 batting average — has spent most of this season on the injured list after having surgery to remove bone chips in his left elbow. Geraldo Perdomo added an RBI double later in the seventh that made it 4-2.

Paul Sewald gave up a solo homer to Donovan Walton with two outs in the ninth, but struck out Oswald Peraza to earn his 18th save in 19 chances. Nelson allowed two runs over seven innings, scattering nine hits and striking out five. The right-hander has thrown at least seven innings in five of his last seven starts.

Los Angeles slugger Mike Trout hit his 16th homer — an opposite-field shot — to tie the score at 2 in the fifth. It was the three-time MVP's 420th career home run. The Angels grabbed a 1-0 lead in the first on Jo Adell's double down the right-field line that brought home Trout. The D-backs tied it in the bottom half on Gabriel Moreno's RBI single.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. returned to Arizona's lineup after missing roughly three weeks with a strained left hamstring. He had an RBI single in the fourth. The Diamondbacks throw RHP Merrill Kelly while the Angels counter with LHP Reid Detmers on Tuesday.





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