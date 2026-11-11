Pavel Durov Predicts Gram Token Will Reach Top Three Cryptocurrencies

Telegram founder Pavel Durov claims Gram is undervalued and will enter the top three digital assets by market cap, citing strong integration with its social media ecosystem.

Telegram founder Pavel Durov has publicly asserted that Gram token possesses the potential to secure a position within the top three largest cryptocurrencies by total market capitalization. This optimistic forecast comes as the broader digital asset sector experiences significant downward pressure and widespread bearish sentiment among major coins.

Durov Highlights Gram's Market Resilience

Pavel Durov emphasized that Gram demonstrated remarkable strength during a period of intense volatility when other leading digital assets struggled to maintain their values. He noted that while competitors faced declines, Gram successfully rose by 8 percent, defying the prevailing negative trend in the crypto space. The Telegram founder argued that this performance highlights the unique advantages of a cryptocurrency deeply integrated into a massive existing social media platform.

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Data from CoinGecko indicates that Gram is currently trading near the $1.15 price level, reflecting a 4.5 percent increase over the last 24 hours. At this valuation, the token holds a market capitalization of approximately $3.28 billion, placing it at number 29 on global rankings. Despite being outperformed by smaller altcoins such as Bitway, which gained 18.8 percent, and Lighter, which rose by 10.8 percent, Gram remains one of the more stable performers among major established cryptocurrencies.

Strategic Rebranding and Ecosystem Integration

The recent surge in attention for Gram follows a strategic rebranding effort within The Open Network project. In June, the native cryptocurrency officially changed its name from Toncoin to Gram, restoring the original title proposed for Telegram's blockchain initiative. This decision was supported by a substantial majority, with 81.22 percent of votes cast in favor of the change. Users holding the tokens were not required to perform any swaps or technical adjustments to maintain their holdings during this transition.

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Telegram is simultaneously working to expand the utility of its self-custodial Gram Wallet, aiming to facilitate direct cryptocurrency transactions within the messenger application. Durov explained that acquiring Gram can be simplified through wallet auto-activation features, removing complex procedural barriers for new users. This approach is designed to lower the entry threshold for mainstream audiences who may find traditional crypto onboarding processes overly complicated.

Institutional Adoption and Financial Metrics

Beyond retail user growth, significant institutional interest is driving momentum for the Gram ecosystem. TON Strategy, a company listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange, reported holding approximately 235.1 million GRAM tokens at the end of the third quarter. This substantial corporate accumulation signals confidence in the long-term value proposition of the asset among financial entities.

Financial disclosures from TON Strategy reveal that the company generated $13.1 million in quarterly revenue, a figure announced on November 10. These earnings reports provide concrete evidence of the commercial viability surrounding the Gram token infrastructure. As the market continues to react to these developments, Durov maintains that the current pricing levels are ridiculously undervalued relative to the token's future trajectory and adoption metrics.