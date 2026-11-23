Telegram founder Pavel Durov commented on Grand Theft Auto VI's omission of his platform, contrasting his lighthearted social media post with serious legal challenges in France and global regulatory bans.

Pavel Durov used his social media presence to highlight a significant omission in the highly anticipated video game Grand Theft Auto VI, noting that the fictional protagonists do not utilize his messaging platform to coordinate their illicit activities. The founder of Telegram posted a comment suggesting that the lack of a Telegram group for the characters Jason and Lucia is the least realistic aspect of their criminal narrative.

Durov Comments on GTA VI Exclusion

Durov shared this observation on his social media channel, directly referencing the gameplay mechanics of the new title from Rockstar Games. He pointed out that the game's main characters manage a comprehensive criminal enterprise without relying on a single encrypted chat application, a detail he found amusing given the real-world usage patterns of the service.

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This public comment serves as a sharp contrast to the serious legal and regulatory pressures currently facing Telegram. While the post was framed as a humorous critique of video game realism, it occurred against a backdrop of intense global scrutiny regarding the platform's role in facilitating unlawful behavior.

Global Bans and Legal Indictments

The messaging service has faced increasing restrictions in multiple jurisdictions due to national security concerns, including recent bans implemented by the governments of Jordan and Iraq. These international actions demonstrate a growing willingness among nations to restrict access to the platform based on perceived risks.

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Furthermore, Durov himself has become the subject of a criminal indictment in France, where he faces twelve charges alleging that Telegram enabled criminal activity in 2024. This legal action represents a direct challenge to the company's operational model and its founder's liability for content hosted on the network.

Platform Policy Changes and Defenses

In response to these mounting legal threats and public criticism, Telegram has implemented several policy adjustments designed to curb the spread of illegal content on its servers. The company has stated that it is actively working with law enforcement authorities to comply with local regulations and remove harmful material.

Durov has consistently maintained that the service does not support criminal activities and asserts that Telegram remains fully compliant with the legal requirements of the countries in which it operates. He argues that the platform provides essential privacy tools that are not inherently linked to illicit behavior.

Rockstar Games Parodies and Sales Success

Rockstar Games has a long history of parodying real-world companies in its open-world titles, with Grand Theft Auto VI featuring fictitious alternatives such as WhatUp, a satire of WhatsApp, and Snapmatic, a clear nod to Instagram. The game has achieved unprecedented commercial success, selling over 33 million copies and generating more than $3.79 billion worldwide.

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Despite the controversy surrounding its depiction of crime, the title has become the biggest product launch in entertainment history, drawing millions of players into its virtual world. The exclusion of real-world encryption apps from the game remains a notable detail for observers tracking the intersection of digital privacy and media representation.