Paulina Porizkova Walks Back Eviction Claim, Reveals Traumatic Experience with Moves

Supermodel Paulina Porizkova has walked back her eviction claim, revealing a traumatic experience with moves that has left her with PTSD. She explained that her lease is up and her landlord wouldn't permit an extension, but she acknowledged that he's within his rights.

After the supermodel claimed on her and fiancé Jeff Greenstein’s podcast that her landlord“It’s simply that my lease is up,” Porizkova, 61, exclusively explained to us Thursday.

“My landlord wouldn’t permit an extension, only a reprisal of a full year. ” Paulina Porizkova walked back her eviction claim after calling out her New York City apartment landlord for making her “start again. ”Although she claimed her landlord may “not be very nice to a really nice tenant,” she acknowledged that “he’s fully within his rights!

”The Czechoslovakia native — who was a child when she moved to Sweden to reunite with her parents, who had fled as political refugees —that she and Greenstein “didn’t want to” commit to living at the Manhattan pad for another full year. Though she admittedly feels like a “whiny baby” for venting about her “privileged people problems,” Porizkova took a moment to explain why moving in general is so “difficult” for her.

“I have a bit of PTSD about moves,” she shared. “The first time I moved, I was 9 years old, and I was moved from Czechoslovakia with my grandmother — who had acted as my grandmother for my whole life — to Sweden with my mom and a dad I didn’t know.

”The actress described the formative event as “actual trauma” and confessed that all her subsequent moves also felt “traumatic,” describing the feeling as: “My life ended and then it started somewhere else. ” She continued, “It’s always been for the better, but when you’re getting shoved off a cliff, you don’t know you’re gonna land in a better place, so of course it’s scary.

”Though the circumstances surrounding that move were also less than ideal, Porizkova noted that she got to “regrow” and “rebuild” herself into the woman she is today. Therefore, she said leaving her “safety zone” feels bittersweet, but she knows she’s “ready to leave” because she has Greenstein, 63, by her side.

“And together we can absolutely brave whatever comes our way,” she stated, adding that they’ll be “perfectly fine. ” The mother of two made sure to thank her fans and followers for their “sympathy,” “kindness” and “generosity. ” Earlier this week, Porizkova made headlines for telling her and Greenstein’s “Twenty Good Summers” podcast listeners that they were “getting kicked out of apartment four days before wedding, which is taking place in Italy.

She said she “begged and pleaded” with her “unsympathetic landlord” to no avail, pointing out, “We are both over 60, and we are starting again. ” However, she acknowledged that she can always stay at either her country house in upstate New York or Greenstein’s Los Angeles home.





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