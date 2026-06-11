Paulina Porizkova Shares What the Same Pair of Jeans Looks Like on Her After Gaining 20 Pounds

The model, Paulina Porizkova, shared a video on Instagram where she compared her figure five years ago to her current figure. She gained 20 pounds and showed how the same pair of jeans looked different on her.

on Wednesday, June 10, to share what the same pair of jeans looks like on her after gaining 20 pounds. In the first clip, the model pulled the denim away from her waist to show just how much extra room she had.

She teamed the piece with a blue bra with pink lace details. Porizkova then cut the camera to today, five years later.

‘Same pair of jeans, a difference of five years and 20 pounds,’ Porizkova said in a voiceover. ‘In the first photo, I had just come from shooting a-like reality show in Panama, where we had four-hour insane physical challenges every day and a very tiny amount of food. I was possibly at my thinnest, 128 pounds. ’ In the current photo, Porizkova tried on the same jeans with a black lace balconette bra.

She wore the pants unzipped while snapping a mirror selfie.

‘I am 148 , I no longer fit into my old jeans and I suspect I never will again. ’ She shared that throughout the past week, she’s been sorting through her closet to get rid of ‘half’ the clothes she owns. Paulina Porizkova got real about her body while getting dressed for the day





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Paulina Porizkova Body Transformation Weight Gain Same Pair Of Jeans Comparison Closet Sorting

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