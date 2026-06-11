Paulina Porizkova's 'Stupid' Decision to Marry Again

Paulina Porizkova, a former model and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue icon, has revealed the motivating factor behind her decision to marry screenwriter Jeff Greenstein. She made the 'stupid' decision to marry again after her bitter legal battle with her late husband, Ric Ocasek.

Paulina Porizkova has shed light on why she made what she jokingly referred to as the 'stupid' decision to get married again. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue icon previously tied the knot with The Cars frontman Ric Ocasek in 1989, becoming his third wife.

They separated in 2017, but were still in the thick of their divorce proceedings when he died two years later, aged 75, while recuperating from cancer surgery. Porizkova, who was nursing him through his recovery and was the one who found his body, then discovered he had brutally cut her and their two sons out of his will, depriving her of even her own earnings and triggering a bitter legal battle.

She found love again in 2023 with screenwriter Jeff Greenstein, an alumnus of the Friends staff who also worked as the showrunner on Will & Grace. They got engaged in 2025, and now, three weeks before they make their way down the aisle, they have revealed the motivating factor for the move





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Paulina Porizkova Ric Ocasek Marriage Divorce Legal Battle Jeff Greenstein Will & Grace Friends Staff Showrunner Podcast Instagram Video NYC Apartment Italy Cold War Czechoslovakia Prague Spring Iron Curtain Sweden Model Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Ric Ocasek's Will Sexual Appeal Defying Ageism

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