Paulina Porizkova reveals she’s getting evicted from NYC apartment days before her wedding

“I do have a country house that I co-own with my sons [Jonathan and Oliver]. And so we can move up there.”

Paulina Porizkova says she’s getting “evicted” from her New York City apartment just days before she’s set to marry fiancé Jeff Greenstein in Italy.

“No matter how great a tenant I was for six years, he didn’t really want to give us an extension on the lease, even though I begged and pleaded,” Porizkova said this week on the“We are both over 60, and we are starting again,” Porizkova said. “We’re starting over completely, both of us, because we are about to move out of this apartment that I love so much, that has kept me safe, and where I’ve sort of grown up to be a woman, I feel.

”Paulina Porizkova says she’s getting evicted from her NYC apartment four days before marrying fiancé Jeff Greenstein in Italy.

“We’re very privileged souls,” she said. “I do have a country house that I co-own with my sons . And so we can move up there, which is kind of further away from New York City.

“Or we still have house in LA, which we are in the process of selling, but for the time being, we can go there. ”“No matter how great a tenant I was for six years, he didn’t really want to give us an extension,” she said of her landlord.

“This is not how we would have drawn it up. Getting kicked out of this apartment four days before the wedding and coming back to nothing in New York is not what we planned. ” “Friends, we’re getting kicked out of our apartment four days before our wedding — thanks, Unsympathetic Landlord!

— which, along with some relevant emails from our faithful fanbase, spurred us to do an episode about moving: when to move in together, how to harmonize lives and tastes, and all the emotions such transitions unleash,” they wrote.

“Pack a box and join the fun! ”Porizkova was previously married to the late Cars frontman Ric Ocasek. The pair wed in 1989 and welcomed two sons, Jonathan, 31, and Oliver, 27. They announced their split in 2018 after 28 years of marriage.

Paulina Porizkova says she’s getting evicted from her NYC apartment four days before marrying fiancé Jeff Greenstein in Italy.

“No matter how great a tenant I was for six years, he didn’t really want to give us an extension," she said of her landlord.





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