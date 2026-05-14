Paulina Porizkova Reveals Heartbreaking History of Abuse Amidst Supermodel Success

The legendary Czech model Paulina Porizkova shares the painful details of her teenage struggle with domestic violence and her journey toward finding peace and love.

The world knew Paulina Porizkova as a symbol of perfection, a stunning face that graced the covers of Vogue and the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition, and the glamorous face of Estee Lauder.

However, the glittering facade of the fashion industry often masks deep personal turmoil. In a candid revelation shared with writer Justin Ravitz for Ageist, the 61-year-old author and former supermodel opened up about a dark period in her youth. During the early 1980s, while she was still a teenager, Porizkova was trapped in an abusive relationship with a boyfriend.

This period of her life was marked by physical violence and emotional instability, occurring just before her life took a transformative turn when she met Ric Ocasek, the frontman of the iconic rock band The Cars. At only 19 years old, she found herself living with a man who caused her immense pain.

She recalled the desperation of trying to leave the relationship for several months, warning others that once a partner becomes physically abusive, the cycle must be broken immediately to ensure safety and sanity. The juxtaposition between her public success and private agony was stark. While the world saw a rising star, Porizkova was experiencing a profound sense of confusion and internal collapse. This trauma bled into her professional work in a way that few realized at the time.

In 1984, she starred in the music video for the song Drive, performed by Ric Ocasek. The emotional weight and the raw sadness displayed in her performance were not merely the result of acting skills; they were a direct reflection of the trauma she was living through in real time. She revealed that while she was on screen with Ocasek, she was simultaneously engaged in volatile arguments with her abusive boyfriend.

The emotions were fresh, raw, and painfully available, making her performance incredibly authentic because she was, in her own words, a girl falling apart. This period of her life highlights the hidden struggles that many high-profile individuals face, where the external image of success serves as a shield for internal suffering. Finding a way out required strength and the support of those who understood the pressures of early fame.

Porizkova eventually managed to move out of the abusive environment and found solace in the company of fellow model Elle Macpherson. Macpherson, known as The Body and a record-breaking Sports Illustrated cover girl, provided a safe haven and a shared understanding of the unique challenges facing young women in the spotlight. During this transition, Ric Ocasek continued to pursue her with patience and kindness, courting her for several months before she felt ready to enter a new relationship.

Their bond grew strong, leading to their marriage in 1989. They remained together for three decades until Ocasek passed away in 2019 at the age of 75. Their relationship provided her with a stability that had been missing during her tumultuous teenage years. Now, at 61, Porizkova is embarking on a new chapter of love and self-discovery.

She recently announced her engagement to her longtime partner, Jeff Greenstein, after their romance became public via Instagram in 2023. Reflecting on this new relationship, she expressed a sense of gratitude for finding a partner who feels right for her, even if he was not the type of person she would have pursued in her younger years. Beyond her personal life, she has evolved into a multifaceted artist, actress, and author.

Her acting career includes roles in films such as Anna, Thursday, Her Alibi, and Arizona Dream. Furthermore, her acclaimed memoir, No Filter, serves as a testament to her resilience, candidly addressing the complexities of aging, the toxicity of beauty standards, and the process of navigating grief and identity. By sharing her story, Porizkova transforms her past pain into a source of empowerment for others





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